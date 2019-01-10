Victoria’s Secret’s Behati Prinsloo Stuns In A Skimpy White Bikini In Mexico

Behati is soaking up the sun with husband Adam Levine in Mexico.

Behati Prinsloo is showing off her amazing model body in new pictures from a recent vacation to Mexico. The stunning Victoria’s Secret model revealed her toned abs and long legs as she soaked up the sun in Cabo San Lucas this week, with Pop Sugar sharing new photos of the mom of two enjoying some time by the pool.

The candid paparazzi snaps showed Prinsloo rocking an all-white two-piece bikini featured a scoop-neck top and matching bottoms, while she also opted to match her fun swimwear look with a white headband around her head to keep her hair out of her eyes.

Prinsloo was also sporting a pair of hoop earrings during her trip south of the border as well as a long gold necklace that stretched over her bikini top and stacked bracelets of her wrist, just a few months after walking the runway for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City.

Behati had her eyes covered while enjoying the Mexican sun, donning a pair of dark sunglasses.

The 30-year-old model is currently enjoying a little downtime in South America with husband Adam Levine. Daily Mail shared photos of The Voice coach and Maroon 5 singer taking in a round of golf at a resort in Cabo San Lucas while Behati headed to the beach.

Behati Prinsloo’s Bikini Is So White-Hot, We Bet Adam Levine’s Sweating From Afar https://t.co/7Z3GVDtukl — Felix egbo (@xdom718) January 9, 2019

The site shared photos of Adam behind the wheel of a golf cart around the same time paparazzi snapped photos of Behati smiling as she took to the sand.

After rocking the white bikini by the pool, the star was a little more covered up as she walked on the sand by the ocean. She wore a multi-colored crop-top and a pair of denim shorts.

The latest snaps showing the loved-up couple on vacation come shortly after Prinsloo was spotted showing off some skin in another bikini earlier this week.

As the Inquisitr reported, the star was photographed wearing a black bikini top with a pair of leopard-print bottoms whole relaxing in Mexico with her family.

The twosome’s sun-filled vacation together comes shortly after House Beautiful reported that the duo and their two children, 2-year-old Dusty Rose and 10-month-old Gio Grace, made a big move back home in the U.S.

The site revealed that Behati and Adam actually purchased a new home in Los Angeles that used to belong to former couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

According to the outlet, the couple spared no expense when it came to their new digs in California, reportedly dropping a whopping $25 million on the property.

But it sounds like Prinsloo and Levine certainly got a whole lot for their money, as the home is said to include an art studio, a basketball court, a swimming pool, and even a screening room.