The Twins That Played Ross And Rachel’s Child On ‘Friends’ To Star In Upcoming Horror Movie ‘Us’

The twins that played Ross and Rachel's baby Emma on 'Friends' are now 16-years-old.

Noelle and Cali Sheldon are teenage twins who made their way on to the big screen before they could even talk. They look like two ordinary girls, but upon closer look you’ll notice there is something vaguely familiar about them. Switching places throughout filming, the two played Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma on Friends. The girls are now 16-years-old and ready to take on a more mature role in the film industry. They recently announced through Instagram that they will be playing a role in upcoming horror film Us, according to People.

The film is directed by Jordan Peele, who also wrote and directed the 2017 thriller Get Out. It will include the likes of talented actors and actresses such as Elizabeth Moss, Lupita Nyong’o, and Winston Duke. Although it has not yet been revealed what exact role the twins will play, the premise of the movie is a family vacation gone terribly wrong. When a married couple with young children return from a fun day at the beach, they find that a group of masked strangers has invaded their home. Although the trailer is short, it keeps you on your seat and wanting more, full of suspense, drama, and unanswered questions.

Although Noelle and Cali have been taking a break from the big screen to enjoy life as normal teens, they’ve always had a passion for acting. Since their days as Emma, they’ve also had roles on the television series Life and in short films Winner, Agorable, Maxwell, and Rougarou. The pair haven’t forgotten where it all started, taking a visit to Warner Bros Studio in 2017 to check out the set of the beloved fictional coffee house from Friends, Central Perk. They even posed for a picture on the infamous couch that served as a focal point for so many episodes.

Noelle Sheldon shared the trailer for Us as well as their exciting new announcement on Instagram. “The trailer for Us is out now! I put the link in my bio. So happy I got to be a part of this movie, it looks amazing and terrifying! #usmovie #watchyourself,” she wrote. Her sister echoed a similar sentiment, writing, “so excited!”

Lupita Nyong’o has also been excitedly promoting the film on social media. She shared the trailer the day it was released on December 25. “Get ready for US! March 15. ✂️ Link in bio to watch the trailer – out now! #UsMovie #LNTOPTEN #WatchYourself,” she wrote.

The highly anticipated film is expected to hit theaters this March.