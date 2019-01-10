‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Fans Think They Know The Identities Of The Raven, Poodle, Alien, Rabbit & Bee

The Masked Singer is the hot new singing competition that has viewers asking, “Who the heck is that celebrity?”

According to ET, on the show, an array of well-known stars cover up in elaborate costumes that hide their faces and distort their voices. However, clues are given to help the judges and fans try to figure out who The Masked Singer really is.

Week 2 of the singing series was no different. Six different celebrities took the stage in over the top costumes to conceal their identities and wowed fans with their vocals. Of course, viewers took to Twitter to give their best guesses and try to figure out just who was behind the mask.

In the first face off, a singer dressed as a rabbit sang against one dressed as an alien. Rabbit came out strong singing “Livin’ La Vida Loca” with a straight jacket as apart of his outfit. The clues pointed to the singer as once being apart of a pop group, possibly a boy band, and he used the phrase “It’s gonna be me,” in his clue package, hinting that he was once a member of N’Sync.

Fans immediately began to speculate that the singer was JC Chasez, who sang alongside Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick in the boy band.

The Alien was next. She revealed that in her family it is impossible to go incognito and that she grew up in the spotlight. Later, she also revealed that she had a lot of sisters. Fans immediately thought that it was a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family, possibly Kourtney Kardashian or Kendall Jenner.

Next up on The Masked Singer was The Raven. She revealed herself to be a former talk show host, and claimed that she recently lost someone that she loved, also using the term “cry baby,” which lead fans to an overwhelming belief that the woman behind the mask was Ricki Lake, whose ex-husband recently took his own life, and starred in the film Cry Baby alongside Johnny Depp.

The Raven took on The Pineapple, who was the biggest loser of the night and had to unmask himself. He was revealed to be actor and comedian Tommy Chong.

All-new masks will make a buzz tonight! ???? #TheMaskedSinger returns at 9/8c on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/rsDdDxmWCx — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) January 9, 2019

Later, The Poodle hit The Masked Singer stage with an interesting story, revealing that she comes from a musical family, but that she’s famous for something else. She also referenced San Francisco, reveals she’s all about freedom of speech, and hinted at possibly being a member of the LGBTQ community.

The Poodle posed a huge problem for fans guessing online, but many believed that stand-up comic, Margaret Cho, or even Kelly Osbourne, could be behind the dog mask.

To end the show, The Bee was front and center and she blew away the judges and the crowd. She revealed that she started singing in the 1950s, and that she was appearing on the show to see if she still had it after time away from the spotlight. Divas of the stage such as Tina Turner and Diana Ross weere thrown around online, but it was Gladys Knight whom the majority seem to favor, even making her name trend on social media following the performance.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Fox for fans who want to get in on the guessing game at home.