Rosie Huntington Whiteley Dons Yellow Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Rosie Huntington Whiteley was rumored to have had plans to tie the knot with Jason Statham in a private New Year’s Eve ceremony last week, according to Elle. However, she denied rumors of a NYE wedding last month, saying it was “fake news,” according to Harper’s Bazaar. And her newest Instagram photo seems to be confirmation of this, as she sported her engagement ring. In the post, Rosie wore a yellow bikini with a structured top and matching bottoms. The model casually laid her left hand on her leg, and her diamond ring was easily visible considering the photo was taken from a low vantage point. She also wore reflective cat-eye sunglasses, a necklace, and large watch.

Previously, the model noted that “We definitely talk about [marriage]. We’re looking forward to that time. I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.”

If that’s the case, then fans will have to wait a while longer considering her baby, Jack Oscar Statham, was born in June 2017. And while the model and Jason highly value their privacy, Rosie recently shared a snap of her child while posing next to a picturesque lagoon. She held her son as he looked away from the camera wearing a blue hat, as she posed casually in a brown bikini with a giant bag slung over her right shoulder.

Huntington Whiteley previously spoke with ETabout what motherhood has meant to her, as she shared sweet details of her son.

“The best part about being a mom is just the love. It’s just so beyond overwhelming, all the emotions, but at the end of the day, family just becomes the most important thing and it means everything.”

And humble as ever, this was her advice for moms: “I am, like, 13 months in — I am not in the position to give any mom any tips. Take it easy on yourself. That’s what I’m trying to learn.”

Meanwhile, her fiance Jason has been using Instagram very sparingly as usual. His latest post was from September 10, 2018 and was a sneak peek behind the scenes as he worked with Director David Leitch. At the time, Statham was filming “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobb & Shaw.” It’s a spin-off from the original “Fast & Furious” franchise. The post garnered over a million likes, but he hasn’t updated fans on anything else since then.