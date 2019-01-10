‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Goes Braless In Revealing Photo

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is showing off some major skin, as well as her fashion sense in her latest racy social media post.

On Wednesday, Jan. 9, Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram account to share a very risque photo of herself. The Playboy beauty is seen sporting a black and red buffalo check flannel skirt, but goes without a bra, or shirt, under her cropped, matching jacket.

Lindsey puts on a busty show, and leaves little to the imagination with her choice of racy outfit. The model has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls that fall around her face.

Pelas also sports a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow, dark eyebrows and lashes, contoured nose and cheeks, and light pink lips. She also wears a bracelet on her right wrist, and sports a thick chain belt around the waist of her skimpy pleated skirt to add detail to the ensemble.

Lindsey is known for her racy social media photos, and often shares pictures of herself in barely-there bikinis and lingerie, going braless, or even going completely naked in many of the racy snapshots.

One thing that almost all of Pelas’ photos have in common are that they feature her ample cleavage, which she seemingly loves to flaunt, along with her other famous curves.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lindsey Pelas is so much more than just a model who shows off her curves on social media. She is also an actress who has multiple acting credits to her name.

Pelas has appeared in films such as The Trouble, Love ‘N’ Oven, Englishman in L.A.: The Movie, and Extraction. She has also been seen in TV shows, such as Shadow Zone.

In addition, Lindsey also hosts her very own podcast titled Eyes Up Here, which she previously revealed she allowed her social media followers name for her. On the podcast, the model dishes about an array of issues, and allows her fans to get to know her better.

Pelas’ looks get so much attention, however, that she tells the Daily Star that she has very famous A-listers slide into her DMs on social media on a regular basis.

“Really famous A-listers that have messaged me. I would be too afraid to namedrop them. You can’t give it all away. And if I name and shame, no one else will DM me again,” Lindsey Pelas previously revealed.