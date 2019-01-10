‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Majorly Shades James Kennedy’s Mother On Instagram

The shade. The shade. The shade.

Talk about shade. Shots were fired on Instagram after Lala Kent watched the most recent episode of Vanderpump Rules. The reality star took a photo of her television screen while her estranged friend James Kennedy’s mother, Jacqueline Georgio, was on the screen. Jacqueline was sitting down with SUR head honcho Lisa Vanderpump when the topic of James bad behavior was brought up. Lisa informed the DJ’s mother that he had been fired yet again and that he was extremely disrespectful to women.

Jacqueline didn’t seem to agree with the restaurateur and blamed James’s behavior on the women that provoked him. Lala couldn’t comprehend James’s mother’s response to Lisa and posted to her Instagram story (via Us Weekly) right away.

“Is this for real? Did this woman actually raise someone?” Lala questioned.

The makeup designer was responding to some peculiar comments Jacqueline made to Lisa that had many viewers scratching their heads as well. After Lisa brought up the negative comments James has made to the women on her staff, Jacqueline wasn’t having it.

“I get that there’s this whole movement of women, but when women come at my son, where does James go to?” Jacqueline asked.

“But the point is, if women are attacking him, how does he defend himself? … People provoke him!”

Lala Kent couldn’t believe her eyes while watching the most recent episode of #VanderpumpRules – find out why! https://t.co/biQyD0A9FR — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 9, 2019

Lisa was confused at Jacqueline’s responses as well and told her she needed to help James and teach him to be more respectful to women. Later, Jacqueline begged the SUR owner to not let James go from his “See You Next Tuesday” DJing event and began to cry. She even told Lisa that she was a mother figure to James, to which Lisa responded, “no you’re his mother figure.”

Vanderpump Rules fans took to Twitter in droves after that particular comment wondering how a mother could tell another woman she was the mother figure for her own child. The scene was heartbreaking and confusing at the same time but gave insight into why James is the way that he is with women.

At this time, James hasn’t commented on Lala’s jab, but there definitely is no love lost between the two. Lala spoke out about her relationship with James to Us Weekly back in December of last year.

“He has always been an extremely verbally abusive friend to me and I always shook it off because I knew that it was coming from a hurt place and I knew it really only happened when he was under the influence,” the Give Them Lala owner explained.

“But when you start attacking someone who I’m going to spend the rest of my life with, you might as well be attacking my mother as well.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.