Donald Trump Jr Tried To Share Positive Job News To Boost His Dad, Didn’t Realize It Was From Obama’s Tenure

The post drew quite a bit of ridicule toward Donald Trump's eldest son.

Donald Trump Jr. may want to double-check dates before the next time he tries to share news boosting his dad.

On Wednesday, the eldest son of President Donald Trump took to Twitter to share a positive job report about Ford canceling a planned $1.6 billion plant in Mexico and instead moving 700 jobs to Michigan. The story was meant to show the strength of the economy under his father’s presidency, but there was one problem — the move actually took place while Barack Obama was still in office.

Dated January 4, 2017, the story and the announcement on which it was based came two weeks before Trump took the oath of office and became president.

The tweet went viral online, drawing some backlash to Trump Jr. for his failed attempt to boost his father’s economic credits. Others pointed out that the story itself noted the tenuous connection to Trump’s win in the 2016 presidential election. While Ford CEO Mark Fields said the decision was “a vote of confidence” in Trump, he noted that the real reasons for the move had nothing to do with Trump’s candidacy or his presidency, but instead was a reaction to a decline in North America for the small cars like the ones made at the Mexican plant.

“[Fields] said Ford would have made the same decision even if Trump had not been elected,” the report noted.

Some of those who reacted to the Twitter post said it appeared Trump Jr. was desperate to share some good news in his dad’s favor after a brutal series of weeks in which Trump has come out on the bottom end of public opinion. A series of opinion polls showed that the majority of Americans blamed Trump for the ongoing shutdown over his demand for border wall funding and that only around one-third of Americans shared Trump’s view that a wall was necessary.

Ford Cancels a $1.6 Billion Mexico Plant and Adds 700 Jobs in Michigan https://t.co/cFtvGmBakQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 9, 2019

Donald Trump Jr.’s Twitter controversy didn’t last long before he sparked more criticism on a different social media platform. Later in the day, he got in more trouble for sharing a post on Instagram that likened the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border to a wall in a zoo holding in the animals. As USA Today noted, Trump Jr. had previously gotten in trouble with some controversial immigration metaphors, with a 2016 post that compared Syrian immigrants to a bowl of poisoned Skittles. The post drew such a large backlash that even the company that makes Skittles spoke out against it.