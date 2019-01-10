Demi Rose Goes Topless In Thong Bikini Bottoms & Lays On Her Stomach In Latest Instagram Video

Demi Rose is enjoying a tropical paradise in Mexico, and she’s sharing snapshots from the getaway with her fans on Instagram. Her newest update via Stories shows her laying on her stomach on a beach chair, as she’s likely soaking up the sun while topless and wearing just a black thong bikini bottom. The blue ocean and palm trees are visible in the backdrop. The same short clip was shared earlier by her boyfriend, DJ Martinez, which he captioned “beach.”

Rose and her boyfriend are staying at Hotelito Azul Tulum. The rooms cost starting around $500+ per night this month, with visitors raving about the food and the quality of service on TripAdvisor. And from the looks of Demi’s recent Stories, the majority of which feature colorful food entrees, she would agree with the others. The restaurant is all about healthy options and locally sourced ingredients. Not to mention that there’s a market also, with smoothies, detox juices, and alcoholic drinks.

Prior to jetting off to Mexico, it looked like Demi was spending time in the U.K., which is her home base. Recent posts were mostly tagged in London, while her Christmas post was geo-tagged Birmingham. For nightlife and the city, there’s plenty to do in London, as Rose shared photos of herself going out with friends.

In other news, fans have been wondering if Demi and her boyfriend are going to be making the move to Los Angeles as they previously discussed. According to The Sun, the Instagram model noted that “I’ve been taking acting classes once a week and they are helping to build my confidence. The plan is to move to Los Angeles as soon as I can get a working visa.”

Rose also added that “I can’t be sure I am going to make it but I want to try my best. Movies have always been a passion of mine ever since I went to stage school when I was a teenager.”

This interview was given in February 2018, so it’s almost been a year since Demi described her aspirations to pursue acting. And certainly, a move to the U.S. could help grow her fan base, many of whom don’t realize that Rose is not American. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but considering how much time has passed already, Demi and DJ Martinez may have changed their minds.

Whatever the case, fans can hope for more updates from sunny Mexico, where Demi is soaking up the sun and working on her tan.