Kourtney Kardashian’s Family ‘Relieved’ That She & Sofia Richie Are Finally Friends

Kourtney Kardashian’s famous family is said to be relieved that she has finally made peace with Scott Disick’s current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

According to a January 9 report by Hollywood Life, the two women in Scott Disick’s life, Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie, are officially getting along and things are going great. The duo has seemingly bonded, and even headed out for two vacations with Scott and Kourtney’s kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign in December, which allegedly delighted her family members.

“Kourtney’s family is relieved that she’s bonded with Sofia. They know her family and they’ve always liked Sofia so it’s much easier for everyone now that Kourtney and Sofia are friendly,” an insider dished.

The source went on to say that Disick has been trying for a long time to get the Kardashian family to accept Richie, but that Sofia wanted to respect the fact that Kourtney may feel uneasy about having her around.

“Scott has been pushing to bring Sofia into the family fold for a while. No one had any issue with including Sofia they just wanted to be respectful of Kourtney’s feelings so ultimately she had to give her blessing. But now that she has, things are going so well. Her family admires how evolved Kourtney’s being, they’re proud of her,” the insider continued.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick reportedly loves the fact that Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie have bonded and are getting along. The friendly relationship makes things so much easier for Scott, and for him and Kourtney’s co-parenting. However, there may be one downfall to having his baby mama and current lady love getting closer.

Sources reveal that Disick is a little bit worried that Kardashian may spill some sensitive details about his life to Richie. Since Scott and Kourtney were together for nearly 10 years, and share three children together, Kardashian knows a lot about Disick’s personal life, including a lot of embarrassing moments and not-so-flattering situations and behavior.

The insider says that Scott is scared that Kourtney is going to reveal some of his biggest secrets to Sofia and that it may hurt his relationship with the young model, who is said to be living with the reality star.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and likely Sofia Richie when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network later this year.