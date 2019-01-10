Demi Rose Dons Black Lacy Coverup Over Thong-Cut Swimsuit On Instagram

Demi Rose appears to be thoroughly enjoying her time in Mexico. She shared a new Instagram photo of herself posing in front of the ocean and tropical foliage, where she wore a black thong-cut swimsuit or bikini along with a long, flowy, and lacy coverup. The coverup was long-sleeved, and looked like it went all the way down to the ground. There were still some sheer portions of the coverup which revealed her swimsuit underneath, as she posed with her back to the camera. Demi looked over her left shoulder and wore her hair down with loose curls at the bottom, as fans exclaimed, “You are very very beautiful,” “Covered up is more classy,” and “Gorgeous girl!!”

Yesterday, Rose revealed that she was enjoying her stay at Hotelito Azul Tulum, which is an oceanfront hotel. Since arriving there, Demi’s been sharing a ton of fun Stories, many of which feature local cuisine. From soups, appetizers, to delicious entrees, it looks like there’s no shortage of brightly colored fruits and vegetables to enjoy. Plus, Demi shared a video of herself enjoying the lounge chairs at the beach, along with a panoramic shot of the ocean. There’s been plenty of smoothies in the photos, plus a plantain dish and tacos.

Rose’s boyfriend, DJ Martinez, has also been sharing some snaps from the getaway. His recent Instagram photo shows him posing against a thin palm tree, with the ocean in the backdrop. He wore a simple black-and-white outfit and a hat with sunglasses. He also shared a cute video of Demi playing with a dog, as he captioned it, “‘Snow White’ animals keep pulling up.”

One of the biggest breakout moments for Rose was when she dated Tyga shortly after Kylie Jenner broke up with him. When asked about how she feels about Jenner, Demi simply responded, “I respect her and never said anything bad about her. There are no bad vibes, between us, I think. People will always hate on me, I guess,” detailed InTouch Weekly.

The short fling had both its ups and downs as far as how it would go on to affect Rose, as she noted that “I was quite known before I even met him. But I’m still referred to as Tyga’s ex… We still talk now and then, you know, just, ‘How are you?’ and stuff.”