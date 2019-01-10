Jillian Michaels Goes On Rant Against Keto Diet: ‘I Don’t Understand’

While the keto diet may be all the rage these days, Jillian Michaels is certainly not a fan.

In a video posted by Women’s Health, Michaels goes on a rant against the popular diet which she says that she thinks is a really bad idea. In the video rant, Michaels sits in a chair as she shows off her toned body in a grey crop top and black leggings that showcase her ripped arms and abs. The video lasts for just about two minutes and in most of it, the fitness enthusiast explains why she doesn’t understand the hype about the keto diet.

“Like, why would anyone think this is a good idea?”

Michaels then sarcastically says that all fat and animal protein is a good idea before saying that it’s a bad plan for just about “a million reasons.”

“Let’s start with the first [reason]: your cells. Your macromolecules are literally made up of protein, fat, carbohydrates, nucleic acids. When you do not eat one of the three macronutrients — those three things i just mentioned — you’re starving your cells,” she says.

The 44-year-old then goes on to explain that macronutrients are a very important part of one’s health and wellbeing before saying period, end of story.

“You don’t eat processed sugar, you don’t eat processed grains and to make a very long story short, avoid the keto diet,” she says at the end of the rant. “Common sense: A balanced diet is key.”

Many celebrities have used the ketogenic diet to lose weight, such as Halle Berry, Katie Couric, and Gwyneth Paltrow. According to Healthline, the keto diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that is pretty similar to the Atkins diet. The diet swaps out carbs for fats and it puts the body into ketosis. When the body goes into this metabolic state, it becomes really efficient at burning fat. According to the website, the diet is primarily used by bodybuilders or athletes. And this past summer, actress Halle Berry shared a post on her Instagram account explaining that she has been following the ketogenic diet for years.

“I also believe it’s been largely responsible for slowing down my aging process. The keto lifestyle offers so many benefits such as weight loss, (moms that’s how we get rid of our baby bellies), appetite control, more energy and better mental performance,” she says.

Additionally, the actress says that the diet could help to reverse type 2 diabetes and helps with physical endurance as well as with skin issues like acne. No matter whose side you are on in the diet debate, it definitely still rages on.