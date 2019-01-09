Anne De Paula Shares Busty Selfie & Reminds Fans To ‘Be Extra Kind’ This Year

Model Anne De Paula shared a new selfie with her fans to ring in the New Year on Instagram. She took the photo while wearing a yellow tank top with black accents that read, “It’s cool to be kind”. The photo was taken from below, which accentuated her curves, as she also looked down at the camera. Her hair was down in big curls, as she urged fans to be “extra kind in 2019.” Fans responded, “Beautiful,” “Love,” and “You are extra beautiful.”

De Paula ended 2018 with a bang as she shared a series of sultry photos in December. This included selfies, a photo of her wearing a revealing green swimsuit with a thong bottom, and another of her wearing a thong-cut bodysuit and sweater. The latter showed Anne posing with her body to the side, as she wore her hair down. She grabbed her head with her right hand, as she rested her left hand on her upper thigh. The model looked over her left shoulder at the camera, as she wore light pink lipstick. On the other hand, the swimsuit photo showed De Paula standing in the water, as she arched her back and closed her eyes as she touched her hair with her left hand.

One of Anne’s big breaks came in 2017 when she was selected as the winner of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model search, detailed Maxim. And reflecting on her win, De Paula said the following to Fox News.

“I didn’t even expect to win the Model Search last year, to be honest. I was one of the least followed models on Instagram for them. So I wasn’t even sure how I would get votes. But then it happened! I didn’t think I had so many people who supported me. Everyone was so happy and cheering for me when I got the news. It was a very emotional time… And there wasn’t body paint… (laughs).”

Not to mention, the model confirmed that her parents and family were on-board with her modeling work, revealing or not.

“My parents love the photos. My mother has a big photo in the house right in the living room of me just wearing body paint. So if you go to the house, the biggest photo you’ll see is of me kneeling down in the sand wearing body paint. My grandmother and grandfather? They had loads of copies of the magazine.”

Since then, Anne’s been consistently sharing amazing swimsuit photos, whether it be her posing at the beach, on rocky terrain, or simply lounging in a beach chair. The model continues to be involved with SI, as she invited people to the open casting call in Miami over the summer, saying she would be attending.