Josephine Skriver Flaunts Her Enviable Curves In Strapless Black Bathing Suit

Not many people get to spend their workdays on a beautiful beach in the middle of winter, but Josephine Skriver is not many people. The Victoria’s Secret model spent her first day back to work following a holiday vacation in Ecuador in sunny Florida, and shared two steamy photos from the “business trip” to social media.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, January 9, the 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel treated her 5.6 million Instagram followers to a glimpse at her return to work, which quickly jetted her off to Miami, Florida, after she returned to New York. Josephine posted two photos to her account on social media where she donned a sexy black strapless one-piece bathing suit with white accents that hugged all her curves to showcase her enviable body.

The high-cut swimwear highlighted Josephine’s long, incredibly toned legs, while a thick black belt accentuated her trim waist. Josephine accessorized her barely-there look with a delicate gold necklace and a pair of simple metallic studs, and wore her signature blonde tresses in a high ponytail, which she was captured playing with in the first of the set of photos she shared.

The beautiful blue ocean and cloudless sky provided a breathtaking background for the photo shoot while the sun shined down on the beach’s white sand, but Josephine was able to stay cool in the shade from a large palm tree that she posed next to.

“Not a bad first day back at work,” she wrote underneath the two photos, which her fans clearly enjoyed. Within just five hours of going live, the model’s Instagram post garnered over 225,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments from her followers complimenting her stunning figure as well as her choice of swimwear. Josephine informed one fan that the piece was a part of fellow Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear line, TropicofC.

Another fan asked the model about her plans for the new year, which she said mainly included planning her wedding. Josephine and her now fiance Alexander DeLeon, lead singer for The Cab, got engaged shortly after Thanksgiving last year during a trip to Finland.

Josephine was lucky enough to spend a large portion of the last few weeks wearing bathing suits, this time for a relaxing tropical vacation rather than work. The model traveled to Ecuador shortly after Christmas with her new fiance, where they rang in the New Year along with Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes and traveled to the beautiful Galapagos Island until returning to American this week.