Longtime Trump Friend Howard Stern Says Border Wall Is Something The ‘Morons Can Get Behind’

Howard Stern gave Donald Trump a microphone and a mouthpiece for years, and now he’s giving the president a piece of his mind.

Trump’s longtime friend and radio host spoke out against Trump’s border wall this week, saying it won’t actually solve any immigration problems but instead is just something “the morons can get behind.” As The Hill noted, Stern ripped Trump on his SiriusXM show after Trump’s prime-time address pushing for the border wall, saying it was a big waste of money.

Stern said he thinks Trump knows it, too.

“The wall’s a problem because it’s a waste of money, even Donald knows that,” Stern said.

“You gotta know Donald a bit to understand what’s going on here. The wall’s a simplistic answer to our problems with immigration. It’s something that, you know, morons can get behind because they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, if you build a wall no one can get over it.’ But it’s not that simple.”

Howard Stern has described himself as a friend of Donald Trump, having hosted Trump on his terrestrial radio show a number of times when Trump was a real estate magnate and fixture of the gossip circuit in New York City. Egged on by Stern, Trump spoke openly about his sex life and delivered some sharp criticism of anyone he saw as an enemy. But Stern said that he now sharply disagrees with Trump’s politics, and hasn’t been shy to let the president know it.

Stern has spoken out against Trump a number of times, including last March when he offered some unsolicited advice to the president. As the Independent reported, Stern said he had read about how Trump frequently called his old friends and asked for political advice, and Stern said he was a bit hurt that Trump had never called him.

So Stern offered the advice he would give.

“My advice would be, like, get the f*** out of there man. Just give it over to [Vice President Mike] Pence — let him do his thing,” Stern said.

A number of others have joined Howard Stern in speaking out against Donald Trump’s border wall plans. Democrats have also said they oppose Trump’s plans for a wall stretching hundreds of miles, saying it would be an expensive and ineffective measure given that the majority of illegal immigrants come into the United States legally and overstay their visas, and nearly all drug smuggling happens by car through legal entry points.