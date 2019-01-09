Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Recreate ‘Bachelorette’ Date While Visiting Park City, Utah

Last spring on The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin fell in love with Garrett Yrigoyen. The two got engaged in the finale and they’ve been happily together ever since. As fans may remember, one of Becca and Garrett’s dates during their season took place in Park City, Utah, and the two have been back in the area this week and reminiscing about their love story.

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen were in Park City this week to host a viewing party for Colton Underwood’s Bachelor premiere. They have shared via their Instagram pages that they are spending a little extra time there and on Wednesday they shared lots of fun photos and video clips recreating the date they had their during their Bachelorette experience.

Garrett and Becca had a one-on-one date in Utah during Episode 4 of last year’s Bachelorette. Viewers watched them explore the city, do some kombucha shots, play around with alpaca hats, and learn how to ride a bobsled from some Olympians. Later in their date, Yrigoyen and Kufrin opened up to one another at dinner and then stopped by a concert by Granger Smith.

While Yrigoyen got Kufrin’s first impression rose, this one-on-one in Park City was the couple’s first individual date together. Obviously, the city holds a special place in their hearts as a result and it’s been a hoot for Bachelorette fans to follow along as they reminisce.

Via her Instagram Stories, Becca shared photos from last year and this year at the No Name Saloon & Grill as well as next to a bronze animal figure. They revisited some folks they got to meet last year and did some skiing, and it looks like the two are having a great time embracing the city where they first started to fall for one another.

Kufrin posted a couple of photos to her Instagram page from their time back in Utah and she said it has them “feeling some type of way.” She shared photos from last year and this year in that post too and thanked some of those involved in helping the Bachelorette stars recreate the fun outings they had last year. Yrigoyen shared a few photos and short video clips via his Instagram Stories as well and he noted that it had been a fantastic couple of days.

This brief trip to Utah seemingly came at the perfect time for the duo, as they are both in the midst of packing up their old homes and relocating together to the San Diego, California, area. Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have said that they are not starting any wedding planning yet, but the Bachelorette stars definitely seem to be very much in love and appear to be doing great together.