Kendall Jenner Rocks Barely-There Green And Leopard Bikinis In Latest Instagram Video

Once again, Kendall Jenner is showing off the body that helped launch her successful modeling career.

Jenner is never one to shy away from posting photos and videos of her amazing body with her millions of Instagram followers. But whether she’s rocking a sexy bikini or a form-fitting dress one thing is for sure — she always looks incredible. In her latest video, the model gives fans another glimpse of her toned and tanned figure in a sexy bikini.

In the short clip, Jenner can be seen posing against a white background as she models a barely-there green swimsuit. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sits down as she continues to change poses and looks into the camera. She wears her short, dark locks down and wears a face full of makeup in addition to a pair of dangly earrings.

The next short video in the deck shows the 23-year-old sporting a similar swimsuit, this time one in leopard print. Once again, the model continues to move positions and strike poses for the camera. The video has already earned the reality star a lot of attention from her 100 million-plus followers with over 1 million likes and 15,000 plus comments.

While some fans commented on how good she is at her job of being a model, countless others couldn’t help but comment on how amazing she looks.

“Beautiful you look like Kylie right here,” one fan wrote.

“You are, by far, the prettiest of all the sisters!!!!”

“She was born to be a cat, a jaguar a puma a beautiful woman all together, at the end she became a model for the pleasure of the millions of fans around the world,” one more chimed in.

Jenner recently made headlines for announcing that she would be the new face of Proactiv. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, had spent about a week teasing fans that she was set to make a big announcement on a personal issue that she has been facing for years. In an interview, the model confirmed that she had been dealing with acne issues since she was a teen.

“A lot of people have seen me struggling with acne mostly through paparazzi photos or the Golden Globes,” she told said in the announcement.

“I had exhausted all other options and [decided to] try Proactiv. It really worked for me. I feel great on the inside and out.”

Proactiv’s Vice President of Creative, Charles Ressler, also spoke about Kendall’s new partnership, saying that he thinks Jenner is the perfect person the be the face of their brand. Now Jenner credits their cleanser, retinoid acne cream, and sunscreen for getting her skin back on track.