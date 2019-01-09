Arie Luyendyk & Lauren Burnham Embrace Hawaiian Adventures Days Ahead Of ‘Bachelor’ Pair’s Wedding Day

Just as Colton Underwood’s journey to find love as the Bachelor is beginning, last year’s star is getting ready to get hitched. It was a wild ride last year for Arie Luyendyk Jr., but a lot has changed since he originally filmed his season and he’s now just days away from marrying Lauren Burnham.

As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, Arie and Lauren set a wedding date quite quickly after going public with their romance and getting engaged. They decided to do a very private destination wedding and they are now in Hawaii preparing for the big day.

Luyendyk’s latest Instagram post teases that he finally got to take Burnham on a “proper” Bachelor helicopter date. As Bachelor fans know, helicopter dates are quite popular on the long-running franchise as one happens in virtually every season.

Arie is teasing that he’s finally getting this chance to do this with Lauren, but as it happens, he did have a helicopter date with Burnham during his season. The Baltimore Sun details that the two had some awkward moments in a helicopter together during their fantasy suite date in Peru.

It may well be that Luyendyk just feels that this is the more comfortable helicopter date that he wishes they’d had during their time filming the Bachelor. This excursion had Lauren and Arie touring the islands and they stopped down at one point to take some pictures and have a toast. Naturally, since she’s pregnant, Lauren had sparkling cider while Arie had some champagne.

Unfortunately for fans, Lauren and Arie aren’t getting married on television or in front of ABC cameras. However, Luyendyk noted via his Instagram Stories that they do have a camera crew with them documenting all of these big moments that are playing out this week. The Bachelor stars haven’t shared any details about whether that camera crew footage will ultimately turn into something that the public will see, but it does look like they’re packing in a lot of fun activities during this wedding week.

Luyendyk and Burnham are slated to tie the knot in a small, romantic ceremony led by show host Chris Harrison on January 12. They have also shared that they are expecting their first child, a girl, in June. It looks like this wedding week is shaping up to be everything Arie and Lauren could have dreamed of and Bachelor fans cannot wait to see more from their exciting trip and dreamy nuptials.