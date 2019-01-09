Zac Efron Shows Off New Bleach Blonde Locks In Latest Instagram Photo

New look, same Zac Efron.

Earlier today the actor took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself rock climbing. In the image. Efron’s toned body is fully on display in a tight maroon t-shirt and a pair of khaki pants. Along with a pair of blue and orange shoes, the actor also rocks a beanie that just shows off a sliver of his newly dyed hair.

Many fans were surprised to see that Efron had dyed his hair bleach blonde. It is unclear if the dye job is for a movie role or if he just did it for himself but one thing is for sure — fans are going absolutely crazy over it. Within just an hour of Zac’s post going live, the actor has already earned a ton of traffic on the photo with over 627,000 likes in addition to 4,000 comments and growing by the minute.

Some fans were quick to point out his new hairdo in the snapshot while countless other fans simply commented on how handsome he is. Of course, a few other fans chimed in to make comments about the fact that Efron was rock climbing.

“I didn’t notice the hair. I noticed the pants. Could they get any tighter,” one fan commented.

“What’s up with these beautiful men bleaching their hair,” another fan commented.

“Blonde hair? Whattttt?”

And as fans of the actor know, it is definitely not uncommon for his Instagram posts to earn him a lot of attention. A recent video posted to his Instagram account shows Efron’s grandpa celebrating his 91st birthday. In the video, Zac’s grandpa sits in front of a cake as his family sings happy birthday to him. In the background of the video, a ton of posters of Zac are hanging in the background and it’s clear to see that he’s a huge fan of his grandson.

Like his most recent video, this one has also earned Efron a lot of attention with over 3 million views and 7,000 plus comments. And to go along with the sweet video was an equally as sweet caption.

“Happy 91st Bday to the Original Efron! The man who made it all possible! After the army-he Married my beautiful Grandma Dotty, raised three young Efrons- one of whom is one heck of a guy- my dad,” Efron wrote. “And from the day I came into this world, taught me everything: how to tell stories, ski, laugh, love, work hard, and appreciate the beautiful things in life: paying it forward, treat others as one would like others to treat oneself, and live every day to the fullest.”

To end the post, he says that he has never seen anyone light up a room like his Grandpa does and also referred to him as his idol, mentor, and best friend. How sweet!