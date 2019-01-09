Cardi B Shares Footage Of Her Sick Daughter, Rapper Reportedly Angry Offset Isn’t Helping Out

Cardi B may be the queen of the Bardi Gang to fans, but to baby Kulture, she’s just mommy. In fact, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is no different than any other mother despite her life in the limelight because she’s recently had to face about all mothers face at some point during parenting: caring for their sick child.

According to Hollywood Life, Cardi B’s infant isn’t feeling too well and she’s been caring for her around the clock. The famed “Money” rapper recently took to Instagram to share an update with fans. However, insiders claim that’s not the only reason Cardi B shared the post. It has been reported that she isn’t too pleased with her estranged husband Offset because he reportedly hasn’t been helping to care for their sick daughter.

On Wednesday, January 9, Cardi B shared a quick video on her Instagram Story revealing Kulture is doing better. The infant was being held by her mother as she slept. Although her face cannot be seen, her labored breathing can be heard. Cardi’s caption for the post read, “Still sicky. And all she wants is mommy.”

Although the child’s breathing still sounds a little labored, according to the publication, Kulture appears to be off the breathing machine shown in a previous post Cardi B shared. However, there’s one person who doesn’t appear to be present: Offset.

An insider close to Cardi B has shared details about the famous couple. While they have confirmed they are attempting to reconcile their marriage, the insider claims Cardi B feels like Offset’s still doesn’t understand what she and her daughter really need. The Migos rapper has reportedly showered Cardi B with tons of expensive gifts, but she is reportedly hoping that he can try to show support in ways that are not materialistic.

“Cardi has been really disappointed that Offset has not stepped up as a father and helped take care of Kulture while she’s been sick,” an insider said. “Cardi feels like Offset has been trying to win her back with gifts and materialistic things, but the way to Cardi’s heart is through her baby. If Offset really wants to get Cardi back, he needs to show her that he will support her, and be there for her and Kulture in good times and in bad. Offset is not doing himself any favors by not being there for his family right now.”

Cardi B and Offset are reportedly still trying to salvage their marriage following his latest cheating scandal.