Alaska Toddler Tucks 100-Pound Pitbull Into Her Bed To Fight Her Fear Of Earthquakes

Adalynn Leary snuggles with her Pitbull 'bodyguard' after fears of another major earthquake.

An Alaskan toddler now uses her family’s 100-pound Pitbull as her security blanket following a large earthquake and thousands of aftershocks. The girl’s father, Kyle Leary, caught his daughter Adalynn on a video monitor tucking the dog into her little toddler bed for the night.

The Daily Mail shared the sweet story of the Leary family and their dog, Fury, in an Alaskan town which has become all too familiar with earthquakes. Adalynn Leary sleeps in a toddler bed which generally has room for one toddler and perhaps a stuffed bear, but to quell her anxiety, she tucks in with Fury, making sure that her “fur baby” has plenty of blankets to sleep for the night.

Kyle Leary says that after the 7.0 earthquake hit their home, little Adalynn refused to sleep without her “best friend and body guard” Fury. Following the initial quake, to date they have lived through 5,000 aftershocks, leaving the little one stressed.

“The only way she’ll sleep is if Fury is in there with her to protect and ease her anxiety. Normally he sleeps on the floor next to her bed but that night she called him up to cuddle him.”

After initially posting the video on social media, Leary has gotten a number of negative comments for letting the dog sleep in the girl’s bed, but he explained that normally Fury sleeps on the floor, which is why he shared the video from the night snuggling in the bed, because it was unusual, and he thought it was sweet.

But others said that even with the camera as security, a child that young should not be left alone with a dog, particularly one that size. While Leary agreed with them in theory, he explained that Fury isn’t just any dog and has undergone hours of training.

“I agree to never keep a child and animal unsupervised but I have done over 100+ hours of training with him and there’s one thing I know, Fury isn’t just any animal. He knows it’s his job to have Ady under his protection and be her service dog anyway she needs.”

While some on social media made a point of commenting on the breed of the dog, caution should always be taken with children and dogs.