Larsa Pippen Pours Out Of Skimpy White Bikini

Larsa Pippen is getting her bikini body ready for summer. The former Real Housewives of Miami star took to social media to share a racy new photo of herself.

On Jan. 9, Larsa Pippen posted a brand new bikini photo of herself to her Instagram account. The reality star is seen sporting a white bikini, which included a pair of high-cut bottoms and a bandeau top.

In the sexy snapshot, Pippen sports the skimpy bathing suit, which flaunts her famous curves, including her ample cleavage. Larsa’s toned abs are also on full display, as well as her lean legs.

Larsa wears a long, floral robe over top of her bikini, and dons a pair of oversize dark sunglasses. Pippen’s long, caramel-colored hair is parted down the middle and braided back in two pigtails that fall over her shoulders in the photograph.

Pippen sports a full face of make up and stands in front of a wall of windows, which show a sunny California day, and green trees in a yard on the other side of the windows.

In the caption of the photo, Larsa tells her followers that she is busy getting her “mind and body” ready for the upcoming summer season, and then asks her followers if they have started doing the same.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen has been flaunting her famous curves a lot since announcing her new single status. The reality star and her longtime husband, NBA icon Scottie Pippen, revealed late last year that they had decided to split for good.

The couple, who share four children together, Justin, Presten, Sophia, and Scottie Jr., called it quits after 21 years together, but reveal that their family will still remain a priority to them going forward through the divorce.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said of her split with Scottie at the time.

Fans can keep up with Larsa Pippen by following her on Instagram.