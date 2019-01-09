R. Kelly’s Former Manager Now Facing Warrant Amid Investigations Following Airing Of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

R. Kelly is facing heightened controversy following the airing of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly. The Grammy Award-winning singer is now at the center of a criminal investigation in the state of Georiga, but recent reports suggest he may not be the only one being investigated. According to CNN, a warrant has reportedly been issued for R. Kelly’s former manager James Mason.

It has been reported that Mason is being investigated in connection with an incident involving Timothy Savage, the father of alleged R. Kelly victim Jocelyn Savage. The incident in question allegedly took place in May 2018. A heated verbal exchange between R. Kelly’s former manager and Savage reportedly ended with a death threat. Savage alleges that Mason threatened to kill him after he spoke publicly about R. Kelly allegedly holding his daughter against her will. Savage also claimed his daughter suffers from Stockholm Syndrome and is having a sexual relationship with R. Kelly while being brainwashed and manipulated.

In a recent legal report, Mason was reportedly quoted saying, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f***ing kill you.” In July of last year, the case was brought before a magistrate judge, citing “terroristic threats and acts.”

Although a criminal investigation is underway, Jocelyn Savage appeared in a video released by TMZ refuting her parents’ claims. Contrary to what her parents have alleged, she insisted that she is fine.

“I just want everybody to know — my parents and everybody in the world — that I’m totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at and everything is OK with me,” she said in the video.

The Savages have not seen their daughter since 2017.

The latest report about R. Kelly’s manager follows a string of reports confirming multiple investigations that have been launched. According to TMZ, Fulton County prosecutors have been reaching out to several alleged victims who resided in R. Kelly’s Johns Creek, Georgia, home where he was rumored to have a sex cult. The home was featured on the sixth installment of Surviving R. Kelly and his accuser, Asante McGee, was seen walking through the house with a camera crew graphically describing the abuse she and others, including Jocelyn Savage, suffered at the hands of R. Kelly.

The visit brought back such horrible memories for McGee, there were certain areas of the home she refused to even enter. Despite the mounting allegations against R. Kelly, the singer still maintains his innocence and has reportedly vowed to expose all who were involved in the production of Surviving R. Kelly.