Kailyn Lowry Reveals Whether Chris Lopez Will Appear On Season 9 Of ‘Teen Mom 2’

She also revealed that she and Lux's dad are 'always together.'

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is getting ready to air on MTV, and fans are excited to see what the cast has been up to. The new previews for the show have given fans an idea what to expect, and there will be some new faces introduced this season.

Both Leah Messer and Briana DeJesus have new boyfriends — and previews have shown that Leah’s boyfriend, Jason, will be on the show. Kailyn Lowry has also been keeping fans guessing about her relationship with Chris Lopez, the father of her youngest son. Not only that, fans have also wondered if they will get to meet Chris on the new season of Teen Mom 2. While her relationship with Chris was talked about on the last season of the hit MTV show, viewers never actually had the opportunity to see Chris on the show.

Will Season 9 be different? Kailyn recently opened up to Us Weekly about whether or not Chris will appear on the show — and her response may be surprising to some.

Kailyn explained, “Chris is a huge part of my life and is not interested in being on the show. I think he kind of feels like it’s my thing.”

16 and Pregnant introduced Kailyn to the world in 2010, when she found out she was pregnant with a baby boy she shared with then-boyfriend Jo Rivera. Teen Mom 2 continued to show Kailyn on her journey — one which included another baby, and a marriage to Javi Marroquin.

She went on to explain, “He’s kind of watched [exes] Jo, Javi and other people take advantage of me being on the show and the platform that it brings them. And I think that he doesn’t want to be that person.”

Kailyn gave birth to Lux in August of 2017. At the time, the mother of three only referred to her youngest as “Baby Lo” — before she and Chris decided on the name Lux Russell nearly two months after his birth. Since the birth, fans have been left wondering what is going on with Kailyn and Chris.

Still speaking to Us Weekly, Kailyn went on to talk about her relationship with Chris. She jokingly exclaimed that they are getting married “next month.” She quickly said that she was “just kidding.”

However, the reality TV star did reveal that she and Chris are “always together,” saying, “I mean, Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together. If that makes any sense. Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids the next month!”

Kailyn didn’t necessarily confirm a relationship with Chris, but she did say, “I don’t go out on dates or date new people ever.”

The new season of Teen Mom 2 will begin on January 14. The show airs on MTV.