Gigi Hadid Flaunts Enviable Abs And Toned Body In Tiny Crop Top

Model Gigi Hadid is known for showing off her enviable body on the runway, but frequently does so off of the runway as well. As reported by the Daily Mail, the Victoria’s Secret model flaunted her toned midsection in a tiny crop top shirt this week.

On Wednesday, January 9, the 23-year-old sent hearts racing when she stepped out from her apartment in New York City, showing some skin in a cropped Matrix Cycle Supply turtleneck. The garment had a jagged seam to give it the appearance that it was homemade by Gigi herself. The top’s short length gave way to her incredibly toned midsection and washboard abs, giving her otherwise covered-up look a bit of an edge.

Gigi paired the crop top with a pair of black high-waisted mom jeans that sat high on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist, which she also accented with a black and silver belt. The model combated winter’s colder temperatures by adding on an army-green fitted military jacket.

Her look was completed with a pair of chunky white sneakers, and she gave it a playful element by donning a pair of socks featuring Chewbacca from Star Wars, which could easily be spotted under her cuffed pants. Gigi wore a chic pair of skinny black sunglasses — and styled her blonde hair in a sleek, low bun.

Gigi’s New York outing comes amid reports that her and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik, have called it quits again. Neither of the two parties have addressed the rumors of a split, themselves.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a source recently told E! News that the couple had been “spending time apart since early November,” while eagle-eyed fans began speculating their breakup even earlier than that — after noticing that there had been no new photos of Gigi and Zayn together since October.

A recent report from Us Weekly echoed the confirmation of their breakup, as multiple sources told the news outlet that the couple had, in fact, split again.

One source explained that the model “tried hard to make it work,” but Zayn — a former member of the boy band One Direction — “has a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.”

The breakup speculation may be true. https://t.co/ijJTjEhUq7 — E! News (@enews) January 3, 2019

“She cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together,” the source said. “She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.”

And while the couple are on the outs again, another source didn’t rule out the idea that they could rekindle their romance for a third time.

“They could get back together, but it’s over for now,” the source said.