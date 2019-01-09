Russian Model Anastasiya Kvitko Puts Her Derriere On Full Display In New Instagram Snap

Russian glamour model and Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko (AK) took to her Instagram on Wednesday and left almost nothing to the imagination as she put her famous posterior on full display for her 9.3 million followers.

In the photograph, AK is featured wearing a leopard-print swimsuit with a thong-style cut which allowed her to flaunt lots of skin. The 24-year-old model let her hair down, wore minimal makeup and accessorized with a pair of pearl studs and some bracelets. Within an hour of going live, the post garnered close to 50,000 likes and a thousand comments where fans and followers couldn’t contain their excitement and showered Anastasiya with countless hearts and kisses emojis. Other fans wrote elaborate comments on the post to express their admiration for AK’s sexy body.

“You are very sexy, beautiful. I love you,” one of her followers commented on the post. “That’s the most beautiful booty I have ever seen, simply mind-blowing,” another one said. While another fan said that AK is the most beautiful woman in the world and he would like to marry her.

“That’s a very cute photo of you, honey. Always keep smiling sweetheart. You have a very sexy body.”

While most of the comments are complimentary in nature, some followers also pointed out that Anastasiya must have surgically enhanced her body because attaining such proportions is not naturally possible.

“Her legs are so skinny, so that butt has to be fake,” one person wrote. While another one said that Anastasiya “should really stop photoshopping her pics so much.” Another one wondered how “how much she spends on that body.”

Although Anastasiya — who is popularly known on social media as the “Russian Kim Kardashian” — has neither denied nor accepted the accusations of surgical enhancements to attain her perfect hourglass figure, she doesn’t like being compared to Kim Kardashian. Instead, according to an article by Maxim, the Russian bombshell said that her booty is superior to that of Kardashian. In fact, Anastasiya subtly pointed out that unlike Kim, she has never undergone any enhancements or cosmetic procedures when it comes to her face.

“My bottom is the most beautiful one, and I have not done any plastic surgeries on my face. Now my popularity is growing at a crazy speed, so it is a matter of time when I will be recognized more often than Kim.”

Anastasiya also posted a series of Instagram Stories where she flaunted some major sideboob while wearing a skimpy, low-cut, one-piece yellow bikini. As seen in the videos, she also provided an up-close view of her booty while standing next to a swimming pool.