Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Fourth Child Will Be A Boy

It’s a boy! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child, and sources now say it’s going to be a boy, People is reporting. The couple already have a son, 3-year-old Saint, and two daughters, 5-year-old North and baby Chicago, who will be turning one year old in a few days. Chicago was born via surrogate, and it was revealed last week that Kim and Kanye’s next child will be born via surrogate as well. Multiple sources have confirmed that the new baby is male, which is reportedly just what the couple had wished for.

“They’ve always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls,” said one source. “That’s always been the plan. They definitely want a boy.”

Eldest sibling North seems to want this too. In an interview Kim had on model Ashley Graham’s podcast Pretty Big Deal, she shared that 5-year-old North is just like other girls who sometimes gets annoyed with their pesky little brother.

“She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.'”

It looks like North got her wish! Sources say that Kim and Kanye were talking about having a fourth child right away, even when they were still at the hospital after Chicago’s birth! The new baby will be carried by a different surrogate than the one they used for Chicago. An insider shared that they were hoping to work with the same woman as last time, but that didn’t work out. Still, they quickly found another one as they knew they had another viable embryo.

According to another article from People, Kim found it necessary to try surrogacy even though she carried her first two children. She has a condition called placenta accreta, also known as retained placenta, which causes the placenta to remain attached to the uterine wall after birth so the woman can’t push it out naturally. It affects three in 1,000 pregnancies and can result in hemorrhaging, with some cases involving so much blood loss that it became fatal. Kim detailed the condition on her website shortly after she gave birth to her first child in 2013, describing how her doctor had to painfully detach the placenta manually.

While Kim expressed her worries about surrogacy on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it seems that the whole situation worked out as she became eager to have her fourth child in the same way.