Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Planning To Have 6 Kids, Per ‘Radar’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently expecting their fourth child together, but they may not stop there.

According to a Jan. 9 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West want to have a large family, and are making some big plans. Currently, the couple are making preparations to add another son to their family via a surrogate.

The baby boy will join older siblings, sisters North and Chicago, and brother, Saint, sometime this spring. As many fans know, Kim carried her first two children on her own, but decided to use a surrogate to carry baby daughter, Chicago, after doctors told her it would be far too dangerous for her to undergo another pregnancy.

Sources now reveal that Kardashian and West are planning to create a “dynasty,” and want to have around six children.

“Kanye and Kim are definitely not done with having kids after their fourth. Kim wants five or six! They’ve always wanted a dynasty. They really think of themselves as royalty,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, the couple were forced to use a different surrogate than the one who gave birth to their youngest daughter. Their original surrogate was pregnant at the time that they wanted to conceived, so they chose a new one.

“They wanted to use the previous one, but she just wasn’t ready. But they will go back to her. Their lives are over-the-top and larger-than-life so they want a larger-than-life family. They’re at their happiest with their kids,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are eagerly preparing all of the things that they will need for their fourth child before he comes into the world.

While many fans would believe that the pair would have everything they need for a new little bundle of joy since they already have three children, including baby girl Chicago, who will celebrate her first birthday later this month.

However, sources tell People Magazine that Kim and Kanye aren’t the kind of couple who keep their children’s former toys and clothes, and don’t like to give their younger kids hand-me-downs from their older siblings.

The sources goes on to state that Kardashian and West often donate the kids things to charity, and are currently in the process of shopping for everything the baby will need. In addition, Kim is said to be throwing a baby shower, and will probably get gifts there as well.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.