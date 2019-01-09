Watch Manchester City Vs Burton Albion Carabao Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, EFL Cup Semifinal 1st Leg

League One side Burton Albion chase what would be one of the biggest upsets in English football history when they take on Carabao Cup holders Manchester City in a semifinal first leg match.

The clock may be about to strike midnight for the Cinderella team of the 2018-2019 English League Cup competition — also known as the Carabao Cup — when Burton Albion, a team that is currently struggling even to get into position for promotion out of England’s third tier must travel to Manchester to take on the League Cup holders and record-setting Premier league champions Manchester City, just four days after the Sky Blues demolished Championship club Rotherham United with a 7-0 pasting in an FA Cup match, per Goal.com. But Burton has already defeated one Premier League team, Burnley, and three Championship sides to book their date with destiny against one of not only England’s but the world’s top teams, in a game that will live stream from the Etihad.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the English League Cup Wednesday semifinal first-leg match pitting the defending League Cup champions Manchester City against ninth-place League One team Burton Albion, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Wednesday, January 9, at 55,000-seat City of Manchester Stadium, also known as The Etihad, in Manchester, England. Throughout central Europe, that kickoff will come at 8:45 p.m. Central European Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Citizens-Brewers Carabao Cup confrontation live stream at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, or noon Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 3:45 a.m. China Standard Time on Thursday morning, January 10.

Burton’s hope will be to keep the first-leg match at the Etihad from getting too fanout of hand, in hopes that when they take the semifinal tie to their own, cozy 7,000-seat Pirelli Stadium in Staffordshire, they may be able to shock the champions, who are likely to filed a significantly weakened XI as Manager Per Guardiola hopes to rest his star players for a hoped-for run at Premier League leaders Liverpool, who lead the Citizens by only four points.

“Why not dare to dream and think we can win?” said Burton Albion striker and top goal-scorer (with four) Lukas Akins, according to the BBC. “Anything’s possible, it’s a cup competition. It’s going to be extremely, extremely difficult, but you can never say never.”

Burton Albion leading goal scorer Lukas Akins says his side must ‘dare to dream’ against Manchester City on Wednesday. Charles Coates / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Manchester City vs. Burton Albion Carabao Cup semifinal first-leg match, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but offers a free-of-charge seven-day trial period. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Citizens vs. Brewers League Cup clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried on the Sky Go platform. In Italy, the Manchester City vs. Burton Albion League Cup match will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Carabao Cup semifinal match will be streamed live on the DAZN Canada sports platform. And in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the semifinal cfirst-leg match that takes place Wednesday in London.

Throughout the Caribbean, the game will stream only via SportsMax. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Manchester City vs. Burton Albion, see LiveSoccerTV.com.