Diane Kruger Calls Out Paparazzi For Spreading Unauthorized Photos Of Her Baby

The paparazzi took their photography a step too far this week, and Diane Kruger is not having it. The actress noticed that she and her partner, Norman Reedus, were tagged in photos of Diane and her newborn daughter that the actress did not authorize. She took to Instagram soon after to share an urgent message about her daughter’s safety and privacy with followers, E! News reported.

Kruger posted the photo on her own feed — on Wednesday morning — alongside the message. The shot was taken through a window, clearly without Kruger’s knowledge. Kruger stood by the window with the 2-month-old girl in her arms. To shield the baby from the public eye, Kruger scribbled in red over the center of the image.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience, We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby,” the National Treasure star wrote. “While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety.”

Kruger also asked fans to not share the photo and urged those who already have to take it down.

“Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support,” the 42-year-old mother concluded.

Kruger is notorious for keeping her personal life private, especially when it comes to her first child with Reedus. The couple never discussed Kruger’s pregnancy in public until they welcomed the baby girl in November. Even the child’s name is a secret. The baby’s sex was only revealed days after Kruger gave birth — when the actress slipped up and said “she” in a December interview, Us Weekly reported.

The new parents, who have been dating since 2016, are certainly keeping their child away from the public. However, Reedus himself did share the first photo of their daughter, two weeks ago — sort of. An earlier story by the Inquisitr reported that a heavily-filtered image on Instagram showed the baby’s little hands in Reedus’. In the caption, he mentioned how thankful he is for “this one,” as well as for Diane, his 19-year-old son Mingus — and his ex, Helena Christensen, who is Mingus’ mother.

Kruger and Reedus’ relationship was rumored for at least a year before it was confirmed. While the Walking Dead actor seems to be the opposite of his counterpart, sources have said that the two complement each other very well.