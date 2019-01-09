Georgia Fowler Dons Pink Corset Bodysuit For An Instagram Selfie

Georgia Fowler let her fans know that she’s in New York for one night doing a photoshoot. The Instagram post showed her wearing a pink corset bodysuit with a large, matching belt tied around her waist. She took the selfie in a mirror, as she held up the phone in her left hand and placed her right hand on her hips. Her hair was worn down with curls at the bottom, and with a dramatic left part. It appeared that she was in wardrobe for the snap, which was taken at Milk Studios. They have locations in New York and Los Angeles, and offer upscale photography studios.

The model was just at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California, and was spotted wearing a one shoulder dress with a glittery, silver midriff accentuated with black fabric with floral accents throughout. The dress had a very high slit on the right side, and Fowler accessorized with chic heels with high straps that wrapped above her ankles. She wore her hair slicked back in a high bun, along with glittery earrings and several rings. The model shared a photo of her in the outfit, both in black-and-white and color, which received rave reviews from fans who commented, “Stunning,” “Looking incredible,” and “Power.”

And while Fowler has found firm footing within the modeling industry as a sought-after figure, she started building her career at a very young age. Georgia previously described to Harper’s Bazaar how she was discovered, which is somewhat atypical.

“I was discovered when I was about twelve years old, my sister was actually scouted, and got signed to an agency back home in New Zealand. I was just too young to be left at home alone, so they took me along and signed me up as well at the same time. But then IMG came down and scouted me from my mother agency. The rest is history.”

Plus, Georgia is constantly traveling, which is a sign of a successful model. Case in point is her quick one-night trip from Los Angeles to New York, before she jets off elsewhere. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t miss home like everyone else. And when she was asked about what she misses, she responded, “The beach! And family. I really love being by nature. I used to go home every couple of months, but I haven’t been home all year, so I cannot wait to go home for the holidays.”