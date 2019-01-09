Ashley Graham Offers Controversial Advice About Marriage: ‘Even If You Don’t Feel Like It, Just Have Sex’

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, model Ashley Graham opened up about the key to a happy marriage. The 31-year-old model, who is married to cinematographer and director Justin Ervin, said that the secret to a long-lasting relationship is to have sex all of the time, even if you don’t want to.

“Just have sex!” the model loudly said during the interview. “Have sex all the time. Even if you don’t feel like it, just have sex. I have found that if we haven’t had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we’re all over each other. For us it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s have sex.’ And then we’re just right back in a great mood.”

While her remarks sounded perfectly mundane to some, others took to Twitter to criticize the model for urging women to have sex in order to keep their man happy.

“Mmmm that has to be the worst advice E V E R,” one Twitter user wrote, while another Twitter user added, “Is she a fool? Sex is far from the foundation of a relationship, much less a way to refresh a relationship.”

Graham also disclosed that she and Ervin chose to wait until marriage to have sex, choosing to build up their friendship before venturing into the sexual realm.

Ashley Graham keeps her 8-year marriage fresh with lots of sex https://t.co/4Vhlqn2HlB pic.twitter.com/IjDl5bFCaA — Page Six (@PageSix) January 9, 2019

“Of course we were sexually attracted to each other; we would make out heavily. All those things were there. I wasn’t worried about, ‘What’s sex gonna be like with him?’ It was more, ‘Do I trust him?’ ‘Is he someone I want to be with for the rest of my life?'” she told Elle.

But that is not to say that Graham was a virgin when she tied the knot in 2010 — when she was 23. She admitted that she had “slept with half of New York City” by the time she met Ervin, which is why the idea of taking it slowly appealed to her, she said.

As People noted, Graham got candid about her relationship with her husband in her 2017 memoir, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like. She admitted that before she met Ervin, she didn’t have the healthiest relationships with men. The couple met when they were both volunteering at her church, an aspect of their lives that remains important for their relationship, the report contended.

As far as kids go, Graham told Elle that she is more focused on her booming brand at the moment, adding that “Kids will come when they come.”