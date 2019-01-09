Luka Sabbat Joined Kourtney Kardashian In Aspen For Holidays Amid Rumors Of Rekindled Romance

The duo has been romantically linked in the past, but sources say the two are just good friends.

Things are heating up on the slopes of Aspen — at least for members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan! The reality stars have descended on Colorado for the holidays to spend some quality time engaging in winter sports, and according to Bravo they’ve brought along some surprising friends. Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted hanging out with her ex, Luka Sabbat, sparking rumors that the two have decided to take another stab at dating.

The reality star and mother of three has been sharing tons of pictures of her snowy Aspen trip, and fans were quick to spot Sabbat in her Instagram Stories. The 21-year-old posed for a picture in a grocery store alongside Kourtney, 39, and the two looked to be having a fun trip. Sabbat can be seen smoking and dancing in the footage, all while wearing a hat that proudly reads, “Kardashian.”

Kourtney and Sabbat were first linked back in September, when the two were noticed getting up close and personal at numerous events. But after a few months, the couple called it quits. By all accounts it was an amicable split, and the two have remained close friends ever since. So was Sabbat’s attendance at Aspen just a friend tagging along, or a sign that the pair are back together?

“Kourtney invited Luka to come on the trip with them because he is friends with the whole group of girls and she thought it would be fun,” a source told E! News. “He’s been hanging around a lot and Kourtney is always excited to see him. Luka meshes really well with the group and all of the sisters love having him around.”

But despite their solid friendship, it doesn’t appear that love is in the cards for the pair. According to sources close to the family, neither Kourtney nor Sabbat are looking to rekindle their romance any time soon, despite the flurry of rumors surrounding the two.

“There is still a lot of chemistry between Kourtney and Luka and they never fell out of touch, but nothing serious is going on. Kourtney is not dating anyone and is truly having fun.”

Kourtney isn’t the only member of her family who’s been living it up in Aspen. Kylie Jenner was there for a girl’s trip — alongside best friend Jordyn Wood — with assorted members of her family. Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, raised temperatures by posting a steamy Instagram snap of herself wearing nothing but a bathing suit set against the frigid background of the Aspen snow.