Khloe Kardashian Busts Out Of Tight Top In Sexy Photo

Khloe Kardashian is back to work on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The reality star shared a photo of herself in the studio, and she showed off her killer curves in the process.

On Wednesday, January 9, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share two sexy snapshots of herself in the studio as she did her interviews for the upcoming season of her family’s reality TV series.

In the sultry snapshots, Khloe is seen striking a seductive pose for the camera. She has her long blonde hair parted down the middle, styled in loose waves that fall over her back and her shoulders.

Kardashian also wears a skin-tight nude corset top, one which flaunts her ample cleavage. Khloe has a black long-sleeved shirt over top, a garment which she drops down over her bare shoulder, collarbone, and cleavage for the pictures.

The new mom also sports a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows and lashes, her usual bronzed glow, pink eye shadow, and light-pink lip liner with matching lipstick.

Khloe tags her hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimmons, to give him credit for her gorgeous mane. She also reveals that Ash Kholm is responsible for her long lashes.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s new look seems to be creating some speculation that she’s gone under the knife recently. Some of Khloe’s social media followers believe that she looks different than she did a few months ago — guessing that plastic surgery is to blame.

Dr. Norman Rowe, a board-certified plastic surgeon who has not treated the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, seems to believe that Khloe has had some work done.

“Khloe’s new look is more than the result of expert photo editing. Khloe has had a rhinoplasty, cheek fillers and a surgical brow lift or a Botox brow lift within the past year,” the doctor told Life & Style.

“I can tell that she has gotten a rhinoplasty because the position of her nose has completely changed as have the positions of her cheeks and brows. I have absolutely seen an increase in patients getting procedures because of social media because people are comparing and analyzing themselves to photoshopped versions of themselves and others more than ever,” Dr. Rowe added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life — including her daughter, True, and her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.