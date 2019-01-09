‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Goes Completely Nude For Racy Video

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous assets on social media, and a video posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday is no different. The video showed off three sexy looks, looks that made her ample cleavage and toned body the star of the show.

Pelas, 27, started the video off in a barely-there bikini — one which was covered in shells and yarn. For that look, the Maxim model’s buxom chest barely fit into her top, which was tied around her back and neck with tiny strings. The colorful number had a matching thong bottom, and Pelas gave the camera a little spin — showing off her backside while being drenched by a sprinkler. She gave her body a once over with her hands as she let the water fall all over her curves.

For the first shot, in addition to her admirers getting a glimpse of her chiseled abs and toned body, Pelas’ hair and makeup was stunning. She wore her golden locks in tousled waves, and wore light makeup which made her flawless features pop. The Esquire model lined her lips with a dark hue, and filled in her pout with a pink gloss.

In the second of the three-part video series, fans watched Pelas glide through a shimmering swimming pool, emerging to reveal a see-through white t-shirt with the words “No Bra Club” on the front. A damp Pelas, who took a dip in the tight top, had her wet hair slicked back. With a slow motion nod to the camera, fans of the model were able to see her stunning makeup choice. She wore smokey shadow, which made her emerald eyes pop. She also wore a nude lip.

In the last of the three videos, Pelas splayed her entire body out on a pool float, having her curvy assets covered by the prop alone. Going completely nude for the look, the glamour model wowed her 8.8 million Instagram followers with a shot of her entire curvaceous body. The camera panned up and down Pelas, and the angles left little to the imagination. Pelas blew a tempting kiss to the camera to close out the clip.

For the last look, the model kept her golden hair straight — and it fell over her entire body, the ends dipping into the pool as she glided across the water on the white float. Pelas wore a rose colored eye shadow, and lined her lids with a dark hue, showing off her mossy colored eyes yet again. Her toned body was glistening, and she had a sun-kissed glow about her.

Pelas has kicked off 2019 by posting some jaw-dropping snaps, and the aforementioned video is just another in a long line of posts by the social media star. She certainly knows how to keep her adoring fans coming back for more.