Casey Batchelor Flaunts Her Figure After 50-Pound Weight Loss In Before & After Photo On Instagram

Casey Batchelor has been slowly working to lose the more than 50 extra pounds she was left with after giving birth to her daughter, Florence, in May. On Tuesday, the Celebrity Big Brother star took to her Instagram account to share a before and after snapshot of her transformation.

In the older photo, Batchelor is featured wearing a gray and black sports bra and black shorts as she posed with her arms next to her body. She displays a post-baby body with a bit of a belly, and an overall fuller figure. At the bottom of the photo, the reality TV star attached the word “Happy.”

In the more recent photo, the 34-year-old mother of one is wearing a silver bikini that showcases Batchelor’s incredibly fit physique. In this snap, the Bonded by Blood 2 actress has an open-mouthed smile as she poses with one hand on her waist, showing off her toned abs and obliques, as well as her strong thighs and toned arms. At the bottom of the photo, she included the word “Happier.”

“I may not look it but I was really happy on the left! That’s because I’d just had my gorgeous new baby. I knew the extra 4 stone I’d put on munching biscuits wasn’t great but I wasn’t miserable and I would never say to any new mum that you should snap back into shape. It’s just not realistic. So I took my time getting on it,” she wrote in the caption.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Batchelor has been promoting her new app, Yoga Blitz, as she aims to inspire her fans to get in shape — using her own success story as motivation. The snap — which she shared with her 318,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 3,700 likes and more than 100 comments in short order. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to thank her for her inspiration, and to share their own experience with her app.

“I have to say this is the only plan that I’ve lasted longer than a day on and I thank you so much,” one user wrote, while another added, “I really love the ‘happy’ and ‘happier’ part. That’s so refreshing to see someone not being down on their larger self.”

According to the Daily Mail report, Batchelor tried and tested the routines for six months, and is now ready to showcase her high-intensity yoga workouts. The plan takes place over a 90-day challenge, while giving app users meal planning tips throughout.