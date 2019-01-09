Jessa Duggar Seewald Pregnant With Couple’s Third Child

There is never a shortage of speculation when it comes to Duggar pregnancies. The Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting family has had numerous weddings and babies to feature over the past couple of years and given the family’s size, fans are almost always waiting for another announcement. There had been quite a bit of speculation in recent months that Jessa and Ben Seewald might be adding to their family soon and now they’re officially revealing the news.

People shares that Jessa and Ben are expecting their third child. The Seewalds are already parents to two boys, Spurgeon Elliot who is 3-years-old, as well as 23-month-old Henry Wilberforce. Now, the Counting On stars detail, they are expecting to welcome their third baby in the spring.

Jessa, 26, said that she and Ben, 23, have been predicting that this third child will also be a boy. However, the Duggar daughter notes, they would welcome a girl and that would have them scrambling a bit.

“At the same time, we would absolutely love it if we found out we were having a girl – though we’ve joiked that we’d be starting from square one and might have to learn a few things.”

Ben details that Spurgeon has something of an idea of what’s ahead since he’s already a big brother and he’s already talking about the family addition a lot. Henry, however, is fairly clueless for now. Seewald also joked that he and his wife will need to shift to zone coverage rather than “man-to-man” as they expand from two to three children. The Counting On stars detail that they’re taking in all the advice from friends they can get and of course, they have plenty of resources on this front.

It sounds as if Jessa and Ben have already talked quite a bit about baby names for this third child, but they aren’t sharing them publicly yet. The Seewalds sparked a lot of buzz when they revealed Spurgeon’s name, but Counting On fans know that the couple spends a great deal of time choosing names and traditionally go with names that are based in Christianity in some way.

Jessa and Ben have always been open about wanting a larger family, but they weren’t always on the same page about when they would add to their brood. Duggar has also shared that the couple has an interest in perhaps fostering or adopting at some point too, but for now they’re continuing with the biological baby route.

This new Duggar baby will have plenty of cousins to play with in the years ahead. As Counting On fans know, Jessa’s brother Josh and his wife Anna have five children and sister Jill and husband Derick have two sons. Duggar siblings Joseph, Jinger, and Joy-Anna all each have one child now with their respective spouses.

Will Jessa Duggar Seewald and husband Ben Seewald have a girl this time or will it be a third boy for the Counting On family? Now that the family has made it official, fans will be anxious to follow along with this latest pregnancy and will be anxious for updates.