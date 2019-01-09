Josephine Skriver Flaunts Insane Abs In Throwback Snap And Packs On The PDA With Fiance

After spending a wonderful vacation in Ecuador, Victoria’s Secret angel Josephine Skriver announced on her Instagram with a new picture that she is back to work in New York. She also treated her 5.6 million Instagram fans to a throwback picture from the VSFS2018 runway where she is featured flaunting her insane abs.

In the snap, the Danish beauty wore a set of blue check-print lingerie from Victoria’s Secret along with her angel wings. The picture in question racked up 268,000 likes and close to a thousand comments where fans and followers complimented Josephine’s killer abs and praised her for the efforts she employs to keep her body so exceptionally fit.

“Love you and I love your page, ” one fan wrote. “I watch all your photos and stories. I can’t stop watching it and I wait for your post every day. I visit your profile 100 times a day for a new photo. You should know that you’re awesome. I admire you.”

A female fan enviously wrote that she was eating when he saw the picture and felt like working out more after seeing Josephine’s abs. While another fan added the following comment.

“Josephine, when you went on stage wearing that outfit you showed elegance and beauty and glamour. You are beautiful, and I wish you all the success in 2019.”

In the caption, Josephine reminded her fans that her new YouTube channel JoJa — which she started in collaboration with fellow VS model Jasmine Tookes — will be airing the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018.

Prior to posting the picture, Josephine also treated her fans to another snap from her Ecuadorian holiday where she is featured packing on the PDA with her fiance, Alex DeLeon. When fans saw the picture, they blessed the couple with a happy life and wished them a long-lasting relationship. The picture amassed more than 216,000 likes and close to 600 comments.

“You guys are so cute, I might actually cry,” one person wrote on the picture. While another one commented that Alex and Josephine represent her ideal couple goals.

Josephine announced her engagement with Alex in November 2018 while she was vacationing with him in Finland. Per an article by Harper’s Bazaar, Alex proposed to his lady love under the Northern Lights. Regarding her engagement, Josephine wrote that when Alex proposed, she had never been more sure about anything else in her life.