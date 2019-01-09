Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Sofia Richie Moving In With Scott Disick

Scott Disick has reportedly moved his 20-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, into his home — and the two have lived together for months now. As fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family may very well assume, his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, wasn’t too happy with the decision at first. This would mean that Sofia would be seeing Kardashian’s three kids a lot, whenever they visited their dad’s house.

According to Hollywood Life, Kourtney, 39, was initially concerned of how the dynamics would play out between the three children she shares with 35-year-old Scott — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — and his much younger girlfriend.

“Kourtney was initially apprehensive about the idea of Scott and Sofia moving in together at first. With her being so much younger, and spending more time around the kids, Kourtney wasn’t sure how it was going to work,” a source close to the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star said.

But after working on her own relationship with Sofia — who’s the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie — Kourtney reportedly saw how mature she was for her age, and how invested she was in her romance with Scott. Kourtney allegedly realized that Sofia could easily help out with the kids, as well as form a lasting bond with them. Per insiders close to the family, Scott and Sofia have now been sharing a home since last summer. The two started dating the summer before, in 2017.

Now that Kourtney has realized that her ex has found someone who he intends on staying with for the long term, she has decided to start spending a lot more time with both Scott and Sofia. The three have been spotted hanging out together several times over the past couple of months — including during a family vacation in Mexico, at the epic Kardashian-West Christmas Eve party, as well as during their New Year’s trip to Aspen. Scott reportedly talked to Kourtney about moving in with Sofia before taking that step, as an insider relays.

“Scott could tell Kourtney was a bit jealous at the time, but more so concerned of the fact that their kids would be sleeping there while Sofia lived there, too. She wanted to make sure they were in good hands.”

Kourtney reportedly now believes that Sofia has actually been a great influence on Scott, who was known for his wild and irresponsible behavior in the past — which was a huge reason why their 10-year relationship fell to pieces.

“Kourtney has a very different outlook on their relationship than she used to. She feels that Sofia is very mature for her age, and has helped ground Scott on so many levels,” Hollywood Life‘s source added.