Lady Gaga Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Black Dress

Lady Gaga seems to be enjoying awards season so far. The singer and actress was recently spotted hitting the red carpet in a gorgeous — and revealing — little black dress.

According to a January 9 report by the Daily Mail, Lady Gaga arrived at the National Board of Review Awards in New York City this week while wearing a black gown that boasted a very low cut. The gown also featured a thigh-high slit in the skirt.

The sleeveless black dress featured a collar element, sequins to add some sparkle, and a wrap-around look held together with four large black buttons. The gown showed off Gaga’s ample cleavage and lean legs — and she completed her look with a pair of black pumps.

The A Star Is Born actress had her platinum blonde hair pulled back into an retro Hollywood glam-inspired style, one which entailed some soft curls at the base of her neck. She donned a full face of makeup, which included dark brows and lashes and bright red lips. She also sported some diamond earrings for the occasion.

The night was a success for Lady Gaga, who won the award for Best Actress at the awards ceremony, where A Star Is Born was nominated in multiple categories.

Gaga’s win comes just days after she lost in the same category to Glenn Close at the Golden Globe Awards. Her loss sparked outrage amongst her loyal fans, which she lovingly refers to as her “little monsters.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the singer turned actress took the loss poorly, and allegedly broke into tears upon losing the award.

“She had her acceptance speech ready and written and rehearsed and was certain that she was going to come home with several awards,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“When she lost, she could hardly contain her tears. She was not happy at all and had to take a breather after to contain herself. She never thought she would lose to Glenn Close!”

However, the night was not a bust for Gaga, who did take home a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. This award was in recognition of “Shallow,” which was featured in A Star Is Born, and was a duet with her co-star and the movie’s director, Bradley Cooper. Cooper was also snubbed at the Golden Globes.

Of course, awards season is just getting started — and Lady Gaga has a chance to bring home many more awards before it’s all said and done, including the coveted Oscar that her fans believe she deserves.