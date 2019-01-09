Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals How Julie Chen Has Fully Supported Her As Her Replacement On ‘The Talk’

The new 'Talk' host is feeling the love from her predecessor.

Carrie Ann Inaba is feeling the love from Julie Chen. The newly crowned co-host of The Talk has revealed that her predecessor has been “nothing but supportive” since it was announced that she would be permanently replacing her on the CBS daytime chatfest.

In an interview with People, Inaba said Julie Chen told her that she will always be there for her.

“Julie has been nothing but supportive. When she learned that I got the job, she sent me the most beautiful floral arrangement. She’s like, ‘I’m always in your corner.’ Woman to woman, that’s amazing.”

Chen, who had been the moderator for The Talk since the Emmy-winning show’s 2010 debut, stepped down from her post in September at the start of the show’s ninth season. The move came amidst her husband’s sexual misconduct scandal. Chen announced her departure in an emotional video, in which she named Carrie Ann Inaba as her ideal replacement.

“Carrie Ann,” Julie Chen said as she addressed the longtime Dancing with the Stars judge during her goodbye message. “I don’t know, but in my opinion, you look awful good sitting in that chair my Asian sister. I’m just saying.”

“I was blown away by that video,” Inaba told People. “That doesn’t happen often in this business when someone is so gracious in such a challenging time for herself. I have nothing but love for her and I feel so lucky we were able to form this friendship.”

Last week, Carrie Ann Inaba told Entertainment Tonight that Julie Chen has been “especially loving” in the weeks since she took over her seat at The Talk.

“She sent me flowers,” Inaba said of Chen. “She was one of the first people to send me flowers and I just have so much love in my heart for her. She’s a strong woman, and I know she’s going through a lot, and I just send her all my love. I am so grateful for her.”

While Julie Chen has exited The Talk for good, the longtime CBS personality will remain the host of the reality show Big Brother. The Big Brother veteran — who has recently started referring to herself as Julie Chen Moonves in a show of support for her husband — will kick off the show’s second celebrity-themed season later this month. There is no word if the original version of Big Brother, which has aired on CBS every summer since 2000, will be back for 2019.

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.