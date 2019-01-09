Jennifer Lopez Rocks Sexy Swimsuits As She Talks About Relationship With A-Rod

Is there anything that Jennifer Lopez doesn’t look amazing in?

The mother of two graces the cover of the February issue of Harper’s Bazaar, where she talks about everything from her career to her highly publicized relationship with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. But what really has people talking is Lopez’s sexy ensembles that she rocks during part of the shoot.

Some photos show the 49-year-old showing off her insane body in a sexy black one-piece swimsuit. In one of the images, Lopez stands against a white background in a sexy, long-sleeved black swimsuit that shows off her gorgeous stems.

Another photo from the shoot shows the singer rocking a two-toned black and white Chanel swimsuit. In the image, Lopez also rocks a white diving cap as she walks up a blue set of steps and shows off her killer legs. One other cool shot shows Jennifer diving off of a diving board in yet a different sexy black swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination.

And it comes as no shock that Lopez also was asked about her relationship with former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.

“For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down. But it didn’t have to do with anybody else but me—it was about me figuring out me. Until you learn to love yourself, you can’t completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true.”

The actress went on to say that once you are able to love yourself, then you are able to have relationships based on love and respect. She also called those relationships “supportive and nourishing” before saying that a relationship evolution happened for her and she feels like she is in a better place now.

"From early on in my career, I felt like people wanted to put me in a box…I felt very confined by that because I knew I was going to do different things."

And in another part of the interview, Lopez talks about her career and why she is sick of the haters who are asking her about why she is still successful at the age of 49 when people don’t usually ask men in her industry those sorts of questions.

“I feel very proud that I’ve survived as long as I have in this business. At this point in my life, I’m trying to give myself more credit,” Lopez told the publication.

The singer also says that as a woman, you can hear 12 different people who are telling you that you are amazing but when just one person says something negative or puts you down, that’s the voice that ends up sticking in your head.

“Then finally you go, “Wait, I’m not lying. I’ve been doing this a long time. This is not a mistake. I worked hard to be here.” And you know what? Congratulations to myself,” she says. “Not in an arrogant way, by any means. It’s like, ‘You’re doing good, baby. Give yourself a break.'”

Lopez is currently starring in the film Second Act.