Kim Kardashian Gives Mini Louis Vuitton Purses To All The ‘Baby Girls’ In The Family

Kim Kardashian is turning all of the baby girls in the Kardashian-Jenner family into little divas with brand new miniature Louis Vuitton purses. The Keeping Up with The Kardashians star shared an image of the bags on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday — and revealed that she bought them as Christmas gifts for the kids, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The image showed eight small, identical Louis Vuitton bags — black with brown straps — bearing a colorful pattern and the classic “LV” logo in green. In the caption, the 38-year-old mother of three said that the purses hail from Japan.

One eagle-eyed fan posted a screenshot of the Instagram Story to Twitter, and pointed out that there are only five “baby girls” in the family. There are Kim’s daughters, 5-year-old North and 11-month old Chicago; Kylie Jenner’s daughter, 11-month-old Stormi; Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, 8-month-old True; Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, 6-year-old Penelope; and Rob Kardashian’s little girl, 2-year-old Dream.

Who are the remaining three designer handbags for?

“Am I missing some?” the Twitter user asked.

“Oh wait I kept one for myself and extras for the future lol,” Kim replied.

Kim and Kanye West recently announced that they would be having a fourth child via surrogate, and are expecting a baby boy, their second son. Also in the family is three-year-old Saint West.

Stormi has already received the Christmas gift from her aunt and loves it, according to Cosmopolitan. Kylie, 21, shared a video of the little girl on Tuesday — soon after Kim’s post. The video showed Stormi, dressed in a nude fuzzy shirt, sitting on an equally fuzzy giant chair and giggling. Kylie slowly handed Stormi the purse, and the baby grabbed it with a huge smile. In true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, Stormi slung the bag onto her shoulder and waved.

“You are too cute!” Kylie exclaimed off-camera.

In the caption, the mother wrote, “Daddy dropped off a new chair for storm and omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder, I can’t.”

The throne that Stormi sat on was just as luxurious a gift as the bag, People reported. It was a plush KAWS chair, a collaboration between American artist KAWS and Brazilian designers Humberto and Fernando Campana. The black chair is made up of several KAWS plush toys. While the price is unclear, a typical plush toy chair from the Brazilian brand costs over $30,000.

Earlier this week, Kylie shared another photo of Stormi decked out in a plaid Burberry coat — another designer item for the fashionista baby.