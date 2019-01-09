Vanessa Hudgens Promises ‘Rent’ On Fox Experience To Be ‘Magical’ For Viewers

Vanessa Hudgens, who will star as Maureen in Fox’s Rent, promises that the experience of watching the musical as it unfolds live will be “magical.”

Hudgens spoke to Vulture, where she remarked that the experience of putting together this live production, in particular, has been phenomenal.

“It’s so exciting, I’m just so excited for this. I think everyone in the cast is phenomenal. Perfectly cast for the part. The creative team behind it is phenomenal. I think that’s it’s going to be a really special, magical experience for me and the viewers,” she noted to Vulture.

Hudgens is no stranger to performing in live television renditions of popular musicals.

She received rave reviews for her star turn as Rizzo in Fox’s Grease Live almost two years ago. Grease Live premiered on January 31, 2016.

She remarked to Vulture that although the musical is a cultural phenomenon, she was not a fan of the original Broadway show.

Hudgens said to Vulture, “It’s funny, because I did this show almost ten years ago back in 2010 at the Hollywood Bowl, and Neil Patrick Harris directed. He hired me to play the role of Mimi. I was one of the few that had not seen the show, had not heard the music, and then when I got the audition, just dove in with both feet.”

After her performance — and since working on the live show — Hudgens explained, “I love the musical, I think that it’s so special, and there’s so much heart. We’re just really excited to get out to a generation that might not have seen it.”

Actress Kiersey Clemons (Hearts Beat Loud), Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert), singer/songwriter Jordan Fisher (Dancing with the Stars,Hamilton), actress and singer Hudgens (Grease: Live), singer/songwriter Brennin Hunt (Nashville), R&B/Pop superstar Mario (EMPIRE), recording artist Tinashe (Dancing with the Stars), and performer Valentina (RuPaul’s Drag Race) are set to star in the highly anticipated live musical event.

The curtain is up on #RENT January 27 at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/Qxz65IlI4N — RENT on FOX (@RENTonFOX) December 30, 2018

The award-winning musical is a re-imagining of Puccini’s La Boheme — and is set in New York City’s gritty East Village.

Rent tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. Winner of four Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson’s tour de force continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship.

It's press day and our cast is making sure the world knows to tune in to #RENT, January 27 at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/P5auIb9DTC — RENT on FOX (@RENTonFOX) January 9, 2019

On Broadway, Rent gained critical acclaim and won much critical acclaim. The Broadway production closed on September 7, 2008 — after a 12-year run of 5,123 performances.

Rent Live will debut on Fox on January 27, 2019.