Jamie Lee Curtis Slams Golden Globes Phenom Fiji Water Girl, Says She Spent Night Avoiding Her

The internet’s latest obsession is model Kelleth Cuthbert, who has been dubbed “Fiji Water girl” by the online community after popping up in the background of a slew of photos from the Golden Globe Awards this past weekend holding a tray of Fiji Water bottles for stars to take as they arrived to the ceremony.

But while social media users have a field day with their new star, and Kelleth no doubt enjoys her newfound found, the Daily Mail reported that one Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis has made it clear she did not appreciate the “blatant promotion,” and even revealed she actively worked to avoid the Fiji Water girl while she was on the red carpet.

Jamie Lee was a vision in white on Sunday, January 6 as she attended the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, but took to her accounts on social media to air one of her grievances about the star-studded event, sharing a photo to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts that she said her husband informed her off as he was browsing CNN’s website.

The photo captured a side profile of Curtis as she posed before the ceremony, but she was not alone in the shot, as Kelleth stood in the background coyly smiling and proudly holding her tray of Fiji Waters. It appears that the photo’s caption from CNN read that Lee was “in danger of being upstaged by the Fiji Water girl,” though the Scream Queens actress revealed that she had actually tried to stay away from her.

“I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera,” she wrote on her Instagram account. “I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either.”

So, I specifically moved away from the blatant Fiji & Moet promotions. I knew there was a photographer poised & I moved as I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people before they try 2 take their picture with them. pic.twitter.com/MudU1bwwtM — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 9, 2019

Curtis continued, explaining that the photo she shared was an example of her repositioning herself in an attempt to not be captured next to any of the “promotions,” but she had no luck, as the two were still photographed together.

“The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products,” she concluded.

Within 15 hours of going live, Jamie Lee’s post in Instagram received a ton of support from other users on the platform. More than 84,000 people liked the photo, while nearly 2,000 took to the comment section to express a similar attitude toward the internet sensation’s photobombs.