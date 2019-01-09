Kevin Hart Says He’s Done Talking About The Oscars Drama: ‘It Gets No More Energy From Me’

Plain and simple — Kevin Hart is over it.

This morning the comedian made an appearance on Good Morning America where he talked about the Oscars scandal that rocked his world. But during the interview, Hart made one thing very clear — this is the last interview he is going to address the issue. After this, Hart says he’s done with it.

“I’m done with it. It gets no more energy from me. That’s why I said, for the last time, I’m addressing this. There’s no more conversation about it. I’m literally—I’m over that. I’m over the moment, and I’m about today.”

“So, if it’s accepted great, If not, it’s nothing I can control,” he continued to tell host Michael Strahan. “Some things are left out of your hands. So, I’m done with it. I’m over it. That’s where I’m personally at.”

But, Strahan continued to press in the interview, asking Hart how he has “evolved” since tweeting homophobic things years ago. But rather than entertain Strahan’s question, Hart remained firm in his stance and told the talk show host that he’s already explained how he has evolved and he doesn’t want to say how he’s “changed” anymore because he’s already done that.

Hart then went on to list all the places that he has already explained himself including on Twitter, on the Ellen Show, and most recently on his Sirius XM radio show Straight From the Hart. It’s clear to see that he is done once and for all and he says that he has no more energy to give the topic.

“So you have to come to a point where you know that you’ve given all that you possibly can. And if that’s received, then great—then that means we’ve achieved something. If it’s not, there’s nothing I can do. So, I do this now.”

As the Inquisitr shared last month, the comedian came under fire shortly after it was announced that he would be hosting the 2019 Oscars. Tweets dating as far back as 2009 show the comedian penning homophobic tweets. In one of the tweets, Hart “insultingly referred to a number of people as gay and used a derogatory term for homosexuals.” The actor also joked that if he son ever wanted to play with a doll house, he would tell him to stop it because it’s “gay.”

After the tweets surfaced, Hart announced to fans and the Academy that he would be stepping down from his Oscar hosting duties because he didn’t want to be a “distraction” to all of the talented artists who would be celebrated that evening.

Kevin’s new movie, The Upside, hits theaters on January 11.