Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says He & ‘Saved By The Bell’ Costar Dustin Diamond Haven’t Spoken In Decades

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar sat down with the late night host and revealed that he and his former Saved By The Hell costar, Dustin Diamond, haven’t spoken in over two decades. As Us Weekly reported, when Cohen asked Gosselaar when the last time he spoke to Diamond was, the NYPD Blue star revealed they lost touch around 1994.

Gosselaar and Diamond led the cast of the 1990s teen-centric sitcom for four seasons together. Gosselaar — who went on act in several television series and movies since his departure from the Saturday morning staple — gave no clear reason as to why the duo no longer keeps in touch. On Diamond’s end, the actor and stand up comedian has had several run-ins with the law, and made headlines for releasing a pornographic sex tape based on his Saved By The Bell Character called Screeched.

Diamond also, however, published a scathing memoir in 2009. The book was about his time working on the show, and it revealed several unflattering tidbits about his fellow SBTB cast mates. The book, Behind The Bell, was later turned into a Lifetime television film called The Unauthorized Saved By The Bell Story. Diamond served as a narrator for the film, but later came out and said that Behind The Bell was written by a ghost-writer. He would then apologize to the cast of the show for the things that he said.

“I will say, guys, I think you’re fantastic… I’m sorry that this has taken advantage of me — the book and other situations. … But I’m sure that you’ve experienced downfalls as well in your time, and I’m still loving you guys,” Diamond said on an episode of the Dr. Oz Show in 2016. Gosselaar has said that he didn’t read Diamond’s book, and that his memories of the show were very positive.

Diamond claimed knowledge of several cast secrets in Behind The Bell, saying that Gosselaar and Lark Voorhies — who played Lisa Turtle — hooked up, and were subsequently ripped apart by Voorhies’ strict Jehovah’s Witness upbringing, Rolling Stone revealed. He painted a picture of the cast as constantly hooking up with one another, changing partners, and being perpetually enshrouded in drama. Diamond also alleged in his book that he had slept with over 2000 women — including NBC’s VP of children’s programming, Linda Mancuso, who was 18 years his senior.

Diamond, who struggled to find work following his stint on SBTB, did jail time for a stabbing incident. He claimed his actions were conducted in self-defense, following a patron of a bar allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. He was arrested again following his release for a probation violation, and the former Screech sat down with costar Mario Lopez — who played A.C. Slater on the beloved show — to talk about the book, and his life following prison.

“I want to put the tomfoolery and malarkey behind me… for that clean slate. Time for a change,” he told Lopez, as Extra stated.