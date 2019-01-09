Romee Strijd Sizzles In A Brown Bathing Suit As She Enjoys Trip To Tokyo

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd posted a new risque snap on Instagram where she is featured wearing a low-cut brown bathing suit which allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts and her well-toned thighs.

Anyone who has been following Romee on Instagram knows that she is currently in Tokyo, Japan, and in the newest snap, the 23-year-old model is featured standing against her hotel window through which she provided a glimpse of the modern landscape of Tokyo to her 5.2 million Instagram followers.

According to the tag in the post, Romee’s stylish swimsuit which is from House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve. The Dutch beauty accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings and two silver pendants, and in terms of her beauty looks, Romee wore some rose-pink lip color, painted her nails with black nail polish, and let her brown tresses down.

Within a few hours of going live, the picture in question amassed more than 126,000 likes and close to 700 comments where admirers showered Romee with various compliments. Others wished her a happy and fun-filled stay in Japan.

“You look so perfect! @romeestrijd, you are the best model in the world,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “You are so pretty and beautiful, I love you,” another one wrote. While another one opined that the brown swimsuit looks really good on Romee.

Other fans posted countless hearts and kisses emojis on Romee’s picture and used complimentary words and phrases like “beautiful,” “goddess,” “incredibly hot,” and “sexy,” to describe her beauty.

Romee also posted a series of Instagram Stories where she is featured wearing a black turtleneck sweater which she teamed with a black leather jacket, some silver earrings, and a silver chain. She also wore a pair of very stylish black shades. Prior to posting the current picture, Romee also posted a pic where she is seen sporting a neon pink jacket by Revolve. The picture racked up more than 182,000 likes and 720 comments.

As the Inquisitr earlier reported, Romee also hung out with fellow Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk and the two beauties went to the Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo, where they had a scrumptious meal.

As the hashtags in their posts show, both the models — along with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo — are currently in Japan as part of the Revolve Around the World event. The event is hosted by the brand Revolve, which regularly arranges gateway trips and events throughout the year for Instagram influencers, bloggers, and vloggers.