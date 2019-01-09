‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Reads Social Media Comments

There’s no name more synonymous with soap operas and daytime television than the great Victor Newman. Eric Braeden brings “The Mustache” to life on The Young and the Restless, where he’s portrayed the ruthless Newman patriarch for more than 38 years. While social media is often full of negativity and harsh replies, Braeden got the chance to read some heartfelt positivity recently.

The Young and the Restless recently posted a video called “Letters to Genoa City” on its official Twitter account. In the clip, the iconic star read messages from fans of the “number one daytime drama for thirty years.”

A comment made by Dolly Thornton caused Braeden to chuckle a bit. She wrote, “Their professionalism and ability to work with each other for so many years of wonderful Y&R history… They both age beautifully and still look great! They are definitely keepers. Hold onto these gems.” The Victor actor replied with a smile, “that’s very nice of you Dolly.”

To receive a video shout-out from Braeden is undoubtedly the stuff of many viewers’ dreams, and it thrilled fans to see the actor reading real comments from real fans. Plus, the fact that the video highlighted such positive sentiments warmed the hearts of long-time followers.

The Young and the Restless Presents: Letters to Genoa City Starring @EBraeden. ⭐️ Watch the man behind Victor Newman read kind messages from some of our wonderful #YR fans. ???? pic.twitter.com/pSqqpgPYv6 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 8, 2019

After a year that saw so many fan favorites exit the show — including Doug Davidson, who portrayed Paul Williams for 40 years — viewers have been outspoken about keeping veteran actors on the show. Since executive producer and head writer Mal Young announced that he’s left the show, many fans hope that some of those who have gone will return in new storylines once the new head writer takes over. Because of the show’s taping schedule, Young’s storylines will likely air through January, and into mid-February, at the very least.

Recently, fans missed Braeden when he went on an extended vacation to Germany. He was off-screen for a few months, until Christmas Eve. Since his return, Victor tried to whisk Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) away, to recover at some distance from Genoa City. Somebody set Victor up to take the fall for J.T.’s murder, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) ended up arresting him — and then Christine (Lauralee Bell) charged him, even though she was worried that the case wasn’t strong enough.

Today, Jack (Peter Bergman) visited Victor in jail, according to the Inquisitr, and he rubbed the whole situation in Victor’s face. Somebody set Victor up, and lately, fans have wondered if Jack — or maybe even Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) — did it. No matter how it turns out, viewers love having Braeden’s iconic character back on the canvas, as evidenced by the beautiful tweets he read in the video.