Amber Rose Leaves Little To The Imagination In Raunchy Instagram Snap

Muva proves she can 'Break the Internet,' too.

Amber Rose is no stranger to showing some skin, and the raunchy and totally nude pic she delighted her followers with on Instagram January 8 is no exception. The buff model and women’s activist put all of her assets on full display, including her full and peachy posterior and extra perky decolletage. The sizzling snap she titled “Peach Fuzz” was shot by Sarah Orbanić, and it has already received nearly a million and a half likes so far.

The racy picture of the 35-year-old wearing only a floral-printed scarf draped over her arms and a slight smile has sent her fans’ pulses racing. Meanwhile, they let their appreciation be known in the comments. One overwhelmed follower wrote, “Dear sweet baby Jesus,” while another questioned emphatically, “Break the internet.”

The latter comment is a comparison of Amber Rose’s whale tail to the time that Kim Kardashian West famously bared hers in the risque “Break The Internet” Paper Magazine cover. And Rose’s Instagram pic of her butt full on front and center is so hot that it has even led Hollywood Life to proclaim that the sexy image goes “head-to-head” with KKW’s iconic shot.

The self-confident photo of the woman fans and friends affectionately call Muva came ‘this-close’ to breaking Instagram’s rules that bar nudity, according to The Daily Mail.The picture also shows “the Put On” video model sporting a much smaller bust. Rose underwent a transformative breast augmentation in December 2017 to go from a much larger 36H bust to a still ample-sized 36DDD. Muva discussed her reasons for the decision saying, “‘My boobs slowed me down. It was almost as if I had like a heavy backpack on my chest.'”

In addition to Amber Rose’s ample assets, many fans also remarked on her bold body art and piercings, including those that pierce her nipples. One Instagram follower asked, “When did you get your nipples pierced? whaaatt? same.” The mother-of-one debuted her nipple rings back in 2015, even though they were slightly obscured by a sultry dress. Another fan complimented the stunner by saying they loved her photo and added that her tats were amazing.

On showing off her curvy backside, Amber Rose told Harper’s Bazaar that she believes “it’s OK for women to bare skin on the ‘gram.'” She added that “If I want to show my a** on Instagram, I’m allowed to do that because it’s my a** and it’s my Instagram.”

However, returning to the subject of breaking the Internet and looking at these belfies (butt selfies) provided by Amber Rose and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, it’s hard to tell who is the clear winner.

Fans….you be the judge on who has the better peach.