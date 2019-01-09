Meghan Markle’s Brother Invites Her To His Wedding Despite Royal Drama

Thomas Markle Jr., Meghan Markle’s estranged half-brother, recently became engaged to his girlfriend Darlene Blount. The couple is already discussing wedding plans, and Thomas Jr. is sure of one person he hopes to see at the ceremony–his sister, alongside her husband Prince Harry. Thomas Jr. told The Daily Mail that he feels his wedding will be the perfect place for the Markles and Harry to mend their rocky relationship.

“I think our wedding will bring the family closer together,” he explained. “It’s hopeful that if Meghan and Harry came and my father, Meghan and Harry could spend some time together with him and that would be good.”

Thomas Jr. continued on to say that bringing the family together is high on his to-do list for 2019.

Meghan’s estranged relationship with her brother, father Thomas Markle, and sister Samantha Markle became public when the former actress started dating Prince Harry. The Markles have constantly engaged with the press since then, sometimes to slam the Duchess, and other times to plea for her to come home.

It is believed that the last time Meghan spoke to her family directly was before her wedding.

Thomas Jr. joined the royal drama last year when he published an open letter calling her a “‘jaded, shallow and conceited woman who would make a joke of [Harry] and the royal family heritage,” according to Marie Claire.

He urged Harry not to go on with the wedding, adding that Meghan was “not the right woman” for him.

As a result of the letter, Thomas Jr. and Blount were not invited to the royal wedding in May, although Thomas Jr. did plea for an invitation as the day drew closer.

The wedding will reportedly be held in Reno or Las Vegas, Nevada, according to E! News. The couple said it would be exciting to see the two royals attend their wedding, considering that Blout didn’t quite believe her boyfriend’s relation to the royal family when they first started dating.

“He told me about it and I thought he was completely crazy,” Blount said before adding that everything turned out well in the end.

The couple is looking forward to the new year after experiencing some intense times in 2018. Blount was arrested twice for domestic violence against Thomas Jr., while Thomas Jr. was charged once for an assault against Blount, Fox News reported.

“We’re going to take those past learning experiences and put them behind us and use them for the future and hopefully have a really good, exciting New Year,” Thomas Jr. said of the incidents.

It is unconfirmed if Meghan and Harry will accept their invitation to the wedding. However, the Duchess will likely be in the third trimester of her pregnancy, limiting travel.